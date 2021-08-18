Kyrgyzstan’s President Japarov will not be Able to Stop the Torrent of the Dawah by Arresting its Female Dawah Carriers

According to the press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of the Chuy region, an activist in the Women’s Section of Hizb ut Tahrir, born in the Jalal Abad region, in the Alamüdün region of the Chuy region, was arrested.

Arstanaliava Bakhtikul Tajimirzayavna, 41 years old, was also convicted twice before on the accusation that she had registered on electronic social media and distributed extremist material, so she was referred under Article 315 (Preparation and Distribution of Extremist Material) of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan in the Unified Register of Crimes and Crimes of the Department of Internal Affairs in Alamüdün District to the Alamüdün Criminal Court, which authorized her suspension for two months pending investigation before trial.

The Kyrgyz government continues arrogantly on targeting Muslim women for several years, accusing them of terrorism and seeking to seize power. Kipjakibayava Serthan Kinjatyavna, born on November 16, 1960, with a disability of the second degree, was sentenced to eight years in prison in the Pervomaisky District Court in Bishkek on 10/9/2014. Kıjakibayava was also arrested for the work of Colzina Kajkinavna Orazbekava, who is married and mother of two children, born on 17/3/1986 in the Naryn region, and was sentenced to three years in prison and one year of probation.

In the same year, Zulfiya Amanova was fined 50,000 Kyrgyz som after two months in prison, and Gomazio Soyotbekovna Tukhtaboeva was sentenced to four years in prison.

On 30/9/2014, a number of homes were searched in the city of Tash-Komur in Jalal Abad region, as part of the “anti-terrorist” operation. As a result of these operations, 7 women between the ages of 20 and 25 were arrested on suspicion of being members of Hizb ut Tahrir. Criminal proceedings were taken against them.

On 18/11/2014, the homes of several vulnerable women suspected of being members of Hizb ut Tahrir were searched in Bishkek and Chuy: K.W. who was born in 1989 in the village of Mangit, Arvan District, Osh District, who currently lives in Bishkek, born in 1988 in Ak Tallin District, Naryn District, is a sports school teacher, as well as J.A. who lives in Igki Su village in Issyk Kul district in Chuy district, and was born in 1987, Issyk Kul state, in the Tüp district. Also in Issyk Kul district so-called extremist materials were found in the house of K.J. born in 1984, and she was subjected to various penalties.

Today’s corrupt democratic system cannot solve humanity’s problems. Even the peoples of Europe and America, who carry a corrupt ideology throughout the world, cry out that this ideology should be discarded in dustbin bags. The age of Capitalism is over. It cannot save the earth from the devastation it has brought.

The war declared by the Kyrgyz government against Islam under the guise of fighting extremism, in order to satisfy its Russian ruler, has forced it to perform this subjugated role to the fullest. They are not ashamed to imprison vulnerable women even though they have young children.

Kyrgyzstan, like other Central Asian countries, has reached peak poverty and there are a number of outstanding issues there. Despite this, this puppet government is not able to solve the problems of unemployment, the economic crisis, social problems, state debts to foreign countries, the crippled medical system, etc., but is only able to imprison weak women who work to restore Allah’s laws (swt) to life. What shame is this?! Rather, the shame of the Hereafter will be more severe and greater.

Today, Hizb ut Tahrir presents, through its publications and electronic communication sites, its goals, activities, and objectives of its activities. Therefore, giving an extremist image of this party and accusing it of seeking a violent coup against the government has become something of the past, and it is difficult to convince the general public of this, but the government led by Japarov is still trying to convince many of this slander.

Now, they have missed the train, and praise be to Allah (swt), the Islamic Ummah is awake, and have realized that the true Islamic life will be under the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) state on the method of the Prophethood. It also realized that this could not be done in any way under a secular system based on the separation of religion from state.

That is why these Muslim sisters will continue their efforts despite years of imprisonment. And the government will remain powerless in front of these women who carry the call of Islam despite its possession of weapons and military power.

How many new women join the ranks of the da’wah, such as Bakhtikul, Sirhan and Zulfiya Amanova, despite the arrests and abuse?! Just as the polytheists in Mecca could not defeat Islam, the Japarov gang will not be able to prevent these carriers of the call to Islam from carrying out their activities. Allah (swt) has promised to make His Deen (way of life) the dominant one on earth, Allah (swt) says:

[يُرِيدُونَ أَن يُطْفِئُوا نُورَ اللَّهِ بِأَفْوَاهِهِمْ وَيَأْبَى اللَّهُ إِلَّا أَن يُتِمَّ نُورَهُ وَلَوْ كَرِهَ الْكَافِرُونَ * هُوَ الَّذِي أَرْسَلَ رَسُولَهُ بِالْهُدَى وَدِينِ الْحَقِّ لِيُظْهِرَهُ عَلَى الدِّينِ كُلِّهِ وَلَوْ كَرِهَ الْمُشْرِكُونَ]

“They want to extinguish the light of Allah with their mouths, but Allah refuses except to perfect His light, although the disbelievers dislike it. It is He who has sent His Messenger with guidance and the religion of truth to manifest it over all religion, although they who associate others with Allah dislike it” [At-Tawba: 32-33].

Women’s Section in The Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Press Release

4 Muharram 1443 – Thursday, 12th August 2021

No: AH / 001 1443

(Translated)