Attacks by Racist Saboteurs Cannot Spoil the Islamic Brotherhood!

A series of chaotic incidents began on Tuesday evening, 10/08/2021, after the killing of an 18-year-old youth during a fight in the Altindağ district of Ankara, followed by throwing stones at the homes of immigrants from Syria and looting their shops. Innocent women and children were raided and beaten inside their homes. However, these events were the result of a series of provocations, and do not reflect the inclinations of the Turkish Muslim people. These are outrageous and unacceptable attacks, carried out by a handful of saboteurs who were provoked and incited by racist rhetoric. At the same time, it is clear that the politicians who link the economic crisis in Turkey, the increase in the unemployment rate, and the inevitable devaluation of the Turkish lira, to the arrival of our Syrian and Afghan brothers especially to Turkey, those politicians who declare that they will sell water to the refugees ten times more, and try to expel the Syrians at every opportunity, they are the instigators of these events.

The Turkish people are a people who embrace their Muslim brothers who have taken refuge in them and share bread and sustenance with them, despite all the conspiracies against them, the secular capitalist system implemented upon them and the cultural erosion they have been subjected to for a century. Of course, there are some sections of society who love the West, who are deceived by racist rhetoric and who believe in secular ideology.

Our words are addressed to them: Was the killer who recently destroyed a family of 7 people, including women, in Konya and set their homes on fire, was he a Syrian? And the 23-year-old who sexually assaulted and strangled his 92-year-old neighbour, was he a Syrian? And the killer who killed his ex-wife in the city of Kirikale by butchering her in the middle of the street next to her child, was he a Syrian? No! All those who committed these atrocities were Turks. But Mahmud, who dug through the wreckage with his fingernails in the Elazig earthquake and saved the Aydin family from under the piles of concrete at the cost of his life, was undoubtedly Syrian! Omar Khaled, who took to the streets against the coup on the night of the coup attempt on July 15, was shot in front of the Greater Istanbul Municipality and fell into a coma, was also a Syrian. Also, 23-year-old Qusai, who found a bag with a phone worth 100,000 liras in the city of Şanlıurfa and handed it to its owner, was also a Syrian…

As the Messenger of Allah (saw) said, mankind is not classified according to their peoples, but according to their status with Allah Almighty:

«فَالنَّاسُ رَجُلاَنِ رَجُلٌ بَرٌّ تَقِيٌّ كَرِيمٌ عَلَى اللَّهِ وَفَاجِرٌ شَقِيٌّ هَيِّنٌ عَلَى اللَّهِ وَالنَّاسُ بَنُو آدَمَ وَخَلَقَ اللَّهُ آدَمَ مِنْ تُرَابٍ»

“So, now there are two types of men: A man who is righteous, has Taqwa and honorable before Allah, and a wicked man, who is miserable and insignificant to Allah. People are children of Adam and Allah created Adam from the dust” [Tirmidhi, Abu Daud].

Racism is a disease of low-minded people. The Messenger of Allah (saw) said:

«لَيْسَ مِنَّا مَنْ دَعَا إِلَى عَصَبِيَّةٍ وَلَيْسَ مِنَّا مَنْ قَاتَلَ عَلَى عَصَبِيَّةٍ وَلَيْسَ مِنَّا مَنْ مَاتَ عَلَى عَصَبِيَّةٍ»

“He is not among us he who calls for ‘Asabiyyah, he is not among us he who fights for ‘Asabiyyah, and he is not among us he who dies because of ‘Asabiyyah” [Abu Daud].

Undoubtedly, the government should take all necessary measures in the face of this incident in Ankara, and prevent similar incidents from occurring. And if someone commits crimes, whether he is Syrian or Afghan or whatever, then of course he should be punished in view of the personality of the criminal. At the same time, agitating politicians who are trying to make political gains by exploiting our immigrant Muslim brothers to stay on the scene with racist rhetoric should be punished. There is no doubt that the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) state is the only one that will eradicate the disease of racism, remove the artificial borders that were established between Muslims, return them as brothers and unite them as one body again, with Allah’s permission.

4 Muharram 1443 – Thursday, 12th August 2021

