Judicial Police Squad at Manzil Tamim Arrests Hizb ut Tahrir Member for Demanding that the Armies be Mobilized in Support of the People of Gaza!

On Saturday, November 11, 2023, the judicial police squad at Manzil Tamim arrested the Shab, Muhammad Amin Al-Dubaibi, due to the speech he gave on Friday in front of the municipal theater in the capital, in which he addressed a message to the Muslim armies, wondering: “O armies of Muslims, where are you from the massacres committed by the Jewish monster entity against the defenseless people of Gaza?! Where are you from the daily killing of women, children and the elderly?! At a time when the Kufr armies of America, Britain, France and other countries of the West that hate Islam and Muslims are gathering, the regimes of treason and collusion in Muslim countries are still detaining our armies and people of our strength, and preventing them from defending their sanctities and honor, and carrying out their duty in supporting the people of Gaza.”

He concluded his speech: “O loyal officers, O our brothers… O our loved ones, be the heroes of this Ummah by working now… to liberate the path of the Messenger of Allah (saw) and the entire blessed land.”

In light of this unjust arrest, it is important for us, in the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia, to clarify the following:

1- Has this call and reminder of the word of Allah and the statement of the duty dictated by Sharia to fight the Jews and support the Muslims who are being exterminated in front of the eyes of the world, not to mention the weak Muslim rulers, now require the regime to arrest the young believers who could not refrain from addressing the people of power with the discourse of Islam?! The authority in Tunisia claims to stand with the people of Gaza, but it continues to arrest the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir, whose voices rise of the truth. It calls on the armies to take action to stop the bloodshed in Palestine.

2- The regime in Tunisia, through its repeated arrests of the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir, seeks to silence the call for help for the armies, and to disrupt the idea of supporting the oppressed through the people of power, knowing that this call will lead to the nation moving towards the real and legitimate solution to support Palestine.

3- These unjust arrests will not discourage Hizb ut Tahrir from speaking the truth, and will not weaken the Dawah carriers, and will only increase their determination and confidence in Allah Almighty, and steadfastness on the path of truth… and will only increase their certainty of Allah’s victory for His faithful servants, even after a while,

[أَلَا إِنَّ نَصْرَ اللهِ قَرِيبٌ]

“Indeed, Allah’s help is ˹always˺ near.” [Al-Baqara: 214].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Press Release

29 Rabi’ II 1445 – Monday, 13th November 2023

No: 17 / 1445

(Translated)