Delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Sudan Met with Various Leaders of the White Nile State and its Dignitaries

The delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Sudan met with Sheikh Nasir Ridha, Head of the Central Communications Committee of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan, accompanied by Mr. Abdullah Hussein, Coordinator of the Committee, and Mr. Abdullah Raji Allah, member of Hizb ut Tahrir. They were accompanied by Mr. Saleh Bakheet Al-Ansari, Secretary of the Tama tribe and the head of the Ansar Affairs Committee in Gezira Aba, who is a supporter of the call.

The delegation met with the following individuals:

1. Mr. Ibrahim Suleiman, former Parliament member, representative of Gezira Aba, and leader of the Ziyadiyah tribe.

The meeting took place on Monday, November 6, 2023, and covered discussions on the current political situation, the ongoing war in Sudan, and an introduction to the Hizb and its vision of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood. Mr. Ibrahim expressed positive sentiments, stating, “This is what we want; governance by Islam and the unity of Muslims.”

2. On the same day, the delegation also met with Dr. Ali Al-Shayin, Professor at the University of Imam Al-Mahdi and the head of the Prophetic Biography Chair. The delegation discussed the same topics that were covered in the meeting with Mr. Ibrahim Suleiman. Dr. Ali Al-Shayin had a positive stance, stating, “This is what people should be working towards.”

3. The delegation also met with Mr. Abdel-Majid Abdel-Hameed, renowned journalist, former Minister of Culture and Information in the White Nile State. The meeting, attended by his brother Sheikh Suleiman, was cordial and involved discussions on current issues such as the war in Sudan and the attacks on Gaza by the Jews. Mr. Abdel-Majid elaborated on the activities of Hizb ut Tahrir and expressed his sound opinion on various issues, emphasizing the Hizb’s engagement with events and the media. He then presented a Quran as a gift to the leader of the delegation.

4. On Tuesday, November 7, 2023, the delegation met with Mr. Adam Al-Sulayk, Member of the Legislative Council in the White Nile State. The meeting addressed the current political situation and the ongoing war in Sudan. The delegation introduced the Hizb and its vision of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman for Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

29 Rabi’ II 1445 – Monday, 13th November 2023

No: HTS 1445 / 11

(Translated)