Jordan: Obituary of a Dawah Carrier Omar Faleh At-Tal (Abu Abdullah)

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allāh. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance]. And they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration.” [TMQ Al-Ahzab:23]

[مِّنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُواْ مَا عَاهَدُواْ اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَى نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُواْ تَبْدِيلاً]



Believing in the will of Allah the Almighty, the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Jordan mourns with the Muslim Ummah in general and the people of Jordan and the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir in particular, one of its loyal, patient and hopeful Shaab,

Honourable brother:

Ustath Omar Faleh At-Tal (Abu Abdullah)

Who passed away to the mercy of Allah Almighty on the evening of Sunday, the 25th of Ramadan 1444 AH corresponding to the 16th of April 2023, at the age of about 70 years, in which he spent in obedience to Allah (swt) and working with Hizb ut Tahrir to resume the Islamic life by establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood.

And he, May Allah have mercy on him, joined Hizb ut Tahrir in the prime of his youth, carrying the call of truth and goodness, patiently enduring the persecution, arrest and imprisonment he faced for its sake. He entered the prisons of the oppressors 16 times between unjust sentences and unjust arrests, hoping for reward with Allah, trusting in His victory, Azza wa Jal. He was tortured in solitary confinement and was severely afflicted, and he, may Allah have mercy on him, remained steadfast on the truth that he carries, openly defiant.

The city of Irbid bears witness that he was a knight of mosques, and we do not commend anyone before Allah. He did not leave a mosque without proclaiming the truth in it with his resounding voice. He did not fear the blame of a blamer for Allah’s sake, and he called for the resumption of Islamic life and the establishment of the Khilafah Rashidah State.

We ask Allah to bless our deceased, the deceased of the Ummah, with His Mercy, and to accept him with good acceptance, and to make his abode the highest Firdaws in Paradise with the prophets, the truthful ones, the martyrs, the righteous, and those are the good companions, and to reward him on behalf of us and Islam and Muslims the best reward, as we ask Him (swt) for us and his family, patience, solace, and good condolence. And we only say what Allah the Almighty has commanded us:

[الَّذِينَ إِذَا أَصَابَتْهُمْ مُصِيبَةٌ قَالُوا إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ]

“Who, when faced with a disaster, say, ‘Surely to Allah we belong and to Him we will ˹all˺ return.” [TMQ Al-Baqarah:156].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan

Press Release

26 Ramadan 1444 – Monday, 17th APril 2023

No: 19 / 1444

(Translated)