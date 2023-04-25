Rescuing Sudan and Its People from the Hands of the Criminal Military Commanders is Pakistan’s Obligation, not Withdrawing Pakistani “Citizens” from Sudan!

As fighting raged between the Sudanese army, led by Al-Burhan, and the paramilitary forces, led by Hemedti, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif declared on 21 April 2023 that the security and protection of Pakistani citizens in the chaos-stricken country was his government’s top priority. He declared, “The government is closely watching the situation in Sudan and consistently monitoring the steps taken for the protection and security of Pakistani citizens,” whilst adding that the government was in touch with friendly countries and the United Nations for ensuring the security of Pakistanis and their early evacuation. This step came from the Pakistani government after the announcement of America, Britain and other colonialist countries to send military forces to withdraw their nationals from Sudan, which happened later. The process of evacuating foreign nationals from Sudan is still under way.

Regarding the current events in Sudan and the Pakistani government’s stance towards them, we affirm the following:

First: The fighting taking place in Sudan between two believing groups is a reprehensible act. It is not permissible under any circumstances. The blood that is shed in the streets of Khartoum and the other Sudanese cities is the blood of Muslims. It is forbidden to shed it. The participant in this massacre is a cursed criminal. Allah (swt) said,

[وَمَنْ يَقْتُلْ مُؤْمِنًا مُتَعَمِّدًا فَجَزَاؤُهُ جَهَنَّمُ خَالِدًا فِيهَا وَغَضِبَ اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَلَعَنَهُ وَأَعَدَّ لَهُ عَذَابًا عَظِيمًا]

“And whoever kills a believer intentionally, their reward will be Hell—where they will stay indefinitely. Allah will be displeased with them, condemn them, and will prepare for them a tremendous punishment.” [TMQ Surah An-Nisaa 4:92].

Secondly: The Pakistani Muslims present in Sudan are not “foreign nationals” in a “foreign country.” Instead, they are Muslims residing in their own country, Muslim Sudan. Their situation is the situation of the people of Sudan. What is happening to their Sudanese brothers is happening to them. The obligation that Pakistan must perform is to protect all Muslims in Sudan from those fighting over power. It is not evacuating the Pakistanis, whilst letting the people of Sudan die. This is what the crusader states that conspired against Sudan and its people did, including America, Britain and their allies amongst the other Western states!

However, we know that the secular governments, such as the Pakistani government and the Turkish government, which also evacuated its citizens from Sudan, will never undertake such a heroic Shariah stance. These governments sanctify the artificial borders drawn by the kafir colonialists between Muslim countries. They sanctify the imaginary independence in these deformed mini-states. They describe the fighting in Sudan as an internal matter that does not concern the rest of the Ummah. They ignore the Shariah truth that the Muslims are one Ummah, their peace is one and their war is one.”

Third: The obligation upon Pakistan, asides from the secular government within it, is to support the Muslim country Sudan, by seizing the hands of the two warring factions. The obligation is to act according to what Allah (swt) said,

[وَإِنْ طَائِفَتَانِ مِنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ اقْتَتَلُوا فَأَصْلِحُوا بَيْنَهُمَا فَإِنْ بَغَتْ إِحْدَاهُمَا عَلَى الْأُخْرَى فَقَاتِلُوا الَّتِي تَبْغِي حَتَّى تَفِيءَ إِلَى أَمْرِ اللَّهِ فَإِنْ فَاءَتْ فَأَصْلِحُوا بَيْنَهُمَا بِالْعَدْلِ وَأَقْسِطُوا إِنَّ اللَّهَ يُحِبُّ الْمُقْسِطِينَ]

“And if two groups of believers fight each other, then make peace between them. But if one of them transgresses against the other, then fight against the transgressing group until they are willing to submit to the rule of Allah. If they do so, then make peace between both groups in all fairness and act justly. Surely Allah loves those who uphold justice.” [TMQ Surah Al-Hujarat 49:9].

Reconciliation between the two communities is by neutralizing their criminal leaders. They shed the blood of the Muslim soldiers to achieve goals set by the colonialist kuffar, headed by America the snake. It requires the mobilization of the Pakistani Army to achieve this reconciliation between the fighting brothers. It is not about sending forces to evacuate the Pakistanis from Sudan. It is also not about conducting tactical military operations that maintain Western hegemony, as the Pakistani government did in Somalia, when it sent military forces, in the nineties of the last century!

Fourth: We affirm that the Muslim Pakistani Army cannot play this noble and heroic role, unless it has a rightful leader at its head. His only pursuit is the pleasing obedience of Allah (swt) and His Messenger (saw). His concern is the protection of the blood and honor of Muslims in all parts of the world, including Sudan. This can only be if the Muslim Khaleefah is the actual leader the army of the Khilafah, which will soon be established in Pakistan, inshaa Allah.

Thus, it is obligatory on the people of power and authority in Pakistan to grant their Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir to raise the banner of jihad for the Khaleefah. It is the Khaleefah who leads the army to unify the Muslim countries. It is the Khaleefah who annihilates all the influence of the West in the Muslim countries. It is the Khaleefah neutralizes the commanders of the army, who spill the blood of Muslims in Sudan, Syria and other places. For this, we call upon you, O sincere officers in the Pakistani Army. We remind you that your obligations have become greater. Your responsibilities have extended beyond borders and ports. Allah (swt) said,

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مَا لَكُمْ إِذَا قِيلَ لَكُمُ انْفِرُوا فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ اثَّاقَلْتُمْ إِلَى الْأَرْضِ أَرَضِيتُمْ بِالْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا مِنَ الْآخِرَةِ فَمَا مَتَاعُ الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا فِي الْآخِرَةِ إِلَّا قَلِيلٌ * إِلَّا تَنْفِرُوا يُعَذِّبْكُمْ عَذَابًا أَلِيمًا وَيَسْتَبْدِلْ قَوْمًا غَيْرَكُمْ وَلَا تَضُرُّوهُ شَيْئًا وَاللَّهُ عَلَى كُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدِيرٌ]

“O believers! What is the matter with you that when you are asked to march forth in the cause of Allah, you cling firmly to your land? Do you prefer the life of this world over the Hereafter? The enjoyment of this worldly life is insignificant compared to that of the Hereafter * If you do not march forth, He will afflict you with a painful torment and replace you with other people. You are not harming Him in the least. And Allah is Most Capable of everything.” [TMQ Surah At-Tawbah 9:38 and 39].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

4 Shawwal 1444 – Monday, 24th April 2023

No: 24 / 1444

(Translated)