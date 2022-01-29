Joe Biden Must Take a Look at Internal Rifts within the US rather than Talking Nonsense about Afghanistan!

In a news conference, US President Joe Biden stated that Afghanistan could not be united under a single government, and that’s why this land has turned into graveyard of empires.

The Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Afghanistan condemns the recent remarks of the US president in the strongest possible terms, calling it a sort of nonsense utterances aimed at covering America’s humiliating defeat and disgraceful escape from Afghanistan. Biden’s remarks outspokenly reveal the profound hostility of the American rulers against the Afghan people.

Instead of delivering such contradictory and nonsense rhetoric on Afghanistan, the US President should focus on addressing the political, racial, and intellectual divisions within the United States. As the gap between classes of rich and poor has unprecedentedly increased in the US. The racism and absolute domination of White European race over the Black and Native Americans are a potential crisis which is similar to ember in the ashes whose flames are soon to turn into a major catastrophe, leading the US out of the ashes and into the fire. The murder of George Floyd, a black American, by a white police officer in 2020 clearly demonstrated the vast social dichotomy in American society. Conversely, a number of US states, including California, are seeking secession and independence. Americans seem to be entirely helpless as there is no ideology or value among them to bring them together. For this reason, American politicians and intellectuals try their best to introduce make-believe enemies to their people by magnifying them in such a way as to divert the public opinion from the internal problems and controversies within the US.

Alternatively, one cannot undoubtedly deny that there exist no ethnic problems in Afghanistan, but history and studies show that a large part of these conflicts are mainly due to the vast distance of people from vital values of Islam, the existence of corrupt thought of Nationalism as well as implementation of British and American colonial policies. As in the 19th century, Britain signed various treaties as well as delineated Afghanistan into a crisis-ridden geography, while the US pursued the same ethnic-oriented policy from the Bonn Conference through the last days of its escape.

In fact, the Islamic Ummah has a single belief, a single Qibla, a single Prophet (saw) and a single Book; and for this reason, the Mujahedeen from all over the Islamic world participated in the Jihad of Afghanistan – and it was due to such unity that led to the defeat of the United States. Undoubtedly, the Muslims of Afghanistan can also represent the unity of Jihad through the process of state building. This would only be possible if the government is based on Islamic belief and its rulers would take power through the process of allegiance. As the golden history of Islam informs us about the wonderful era of Muslims in which the Caliphate [Khilafah] had united different tribes, races and lands under one great umbrella. Therefore, through the will of Allah (swt), the Caliphate is about to rise again based on the method of Prophethood and respond to the crooked mouths of the declining colonialists, In Sha Allah!

[فَسَيُنْغِضُونَ إِلَيْكَ رُءُوسَهُمْ وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هُوَ قُلْ عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ قَرِيبًا]

“Then will they wag their heads towards you, and say, “When will that be?” Say, “May be it will be quite soon.” [Al-Israa: 51].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Afghanistan

Press Release

20 Jumada II 1443 – Sunday, 23rd January 2022

No: Afg. 1443 / 10

