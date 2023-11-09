Jihad by Pakistan’s Armed Forces, Against the Jewish Entity, Will Unify the Muslims!

Pakistan is being embroiled in Fitnah between the regular military and tribal fighters in the border with Afghanistan. Sadly, whenever Muslims fight Muslims, it only benefits their enemies.

This Fitnah comes at a time when the Ummah is demanding that its rulers and armed forces fulfill their Shariah responsibility towards their Muslim brothers and sisters in Gaza. The Muslims are passionately demanding the mobilization of the world’s most powerful army of Muslims, against the monstrous entity of the Jews.

Indeed, it is the time for a decisive victory over the kuffar. It is not the time for Muslims to fight Muslims in any war of Fitnah. Any sword that points at any other Muslim must be broken. We must point all our swords against our kuffar enemies, the Jewish entity, the Hindu State and the crusaders that support them. It is such Islamic unity that will strike fear in the hearts of the enemies, both in the East and the West, forcing their retreat and defeat.

So mobilize now, O officers of Pakistan’s Armed Forces! Mobilize in a Jihad whose fire and fury will burn all the corruption in our lands, strike fear in the hearts of all our enemies and obliterate the monstrous entity of the Jews. Allah (swt) said,

[إِنْ يَنْصُرْكُمُ اللهُ ‌فَلَا ‌غَالِبَ ‌لَكُمْ وَإِنْ يَخْذُلْكُمْ فَمَنْ ذَا الَّذِي يَنْصُرُكُمْ مِنْ بَعْدِهِ وَعَلَى اللهِ فَلْيَتَوَكَّلِ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ]

“If Allah should aid yo u, no one can overcome you; but if He should forsake you, who is there that can aid you after Him? And upon Allah let the believers rely.” [TMQ Surah Aal-i-Imran 3:160].

#ArmiesToAqsa

#AqsaCallsArmies

Wednesday, 24 Rabi-ul Akher 1445 AH – 08 November 2023 CE