Danish Politicians and Media Support the Genocide in Gaza and Hide Behind Lies About Anti-Semitism and Terrorist Support

While the Zionist occupation continues its genocide in Gaza, murdering thousands of children and carpet bombing civilian targets, Danish politicians and media shamelessly continue to support these unspeakable crimes. The same politicians and pro-Zionist media are now trying to distort the call for the liberation of Palestine and jihad, to associate it with terror and anti-Semitism. However, the deception and hypocrisy are more evident than ever. Imagine being able to accuse Muslims of terrorist sympathies while condoning the mass killing of 10,000 civilians so far, in addition to 75 years of Zionist terrorization of the Palestinian population.

The call to jihad and the unification of Muslims under the rule of Islam quite obviously is a call for the military removal of the Zionist occupation, and for the Muslims to be united under a state that harmonizes with their beliefs, instead of the torture-states, with which the Danish government maintains friendly relations, and the artificial borders drawn by Western colonialists. An Islamic rule which gave Jews peace and protection for centuries while they were persecuted and terrorized in Europe.

There is nothing in the concept of jihad or the call for military liberation from an occupation to suggest that it is about indiscriminate attacks on Jews in Europe or anti-Semitism, which is a flimsy, cheap pretext used solely to legitimize support for the Zionist occupation and criminalize any support for Palestine.

Jew-hatred and persecution is, moreover, a distinctly European phenomenon, and in this, as in so many other crimes against humanity, the deeds of the West are unmatched.

It is the decades-long manipulation of concepts such as Jihad and Sharia that has painted a frightening image of Muslims as a violent threat. In the attempt to portray any support for Palestine as a call to indiscriminate violence and terror, these people now appeal to the politically constructed fear of Islam and Muslims.

This kind of manipulation is to be expected from Danish politicians who openly condone genocide. But these politicians are in no moral position whatsoever to tell Muslims or anyone else what right and justice is.

Hizb ut Tahrir condemns the Danish politicians’ support for the crimes of the Zionist terrorist entity and the lies that the call for the military liberation of Palestine is about anti-Semitism and terrorism. The same politicians and media who perpetrate these lies have blood on their hands and will forever be remembered for having no humanity, morals or shame.

Elias Lamrabet

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Denmark

Press Release

22 Rabi’ II 1445 – 6th November 2023

No 06 / 1445