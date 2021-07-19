Isn’t it Time for Us to Warn Against Accelerating Colonial Steps in Our Country?

In recent days, numerous reports appeared in various media about the visit of representatives of the United States and Russia at various levels. For example, US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad departed on a trip abroad on 9/7/2021 and will visit Qatar, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan and will participate in a high-level conference titled “Central Asia and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Threats and Opportunities” organized at the initiative of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. This was announced by the US State Department on July 10. “Special Representative Khalilzad will participate in an international conference on regional connectivity organized by the government of Uzbekistan in Tashkent,” the report said. No additional details were disclosed regarding Khalilzad’s visit to Uzbekistan.

It is noteworthy that the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said on 9/7/2021 that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Tashkent on July 15-16 and will participate in a high-level conference “Central Asia and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Threats and Opportunities.”

We Muslims must be wary of the fact that the visits of both colonizers United States and Russia to our country are becoming intensified. Because if we look at the events of the past years, they are terrorists who drop tons of bombs on the people of Islamic countries, including Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, and kill children, women and the elderly. These are the ones who overlooked ordinary humanity behind the daily massacres, sieges, destruction of homes and crops, and bombing of the oppressed city dwellers who survived these massacres and were taken injured to hospitals.

In spite of all this, how can we understand the readiness of our agent rulers to meet these people with open arms?! Central Asian leaders consider it an honour to cooperate with them. However, in the countries on which these two colonists stepped foot on, there was neither peace nor prosperity, but these rulers seek honour from these occupiers! Allah (swt) says:

[وَلِلَّهِ الْعِزَّةُ وَلِرَسُولِهِ وَلِلْمُؤْمِنِينَ]



“And to Allah belongs [all] honor, and to His Messenger, and to the believers”

[Al-Munafiqun: 8].

Muslims are one Ummah, their view of the world is one, and their standard in their lives is one. Our Lord (swt) says about the enmity of the kuffar against the Muslims

[إِنَّ الْكَافِرِينَ كَانُوا لَكُمْ عَدُوّاً مُبِيناً]



“Indeed, the disbelievers are ever to you a clear enemy”

[An-Nisa’: 101]

Also, He (swt) says:

[هُمْ الْعَدُوُّ فَاحْذَرْهُمْ]



“They are the enemy, so beware of them?”

[Al-Munafiqun: 4].

It is these colonizers who cause wars, poverty, destruction, corruption and immorality all over the world. If so, how can they be expected to bring peace to our country?! And at a time when we have in our hands the Book of Allah and the Sunnah of His Messenger that address our problems correctly, so is it right to consider America and Russia as a destination for us and to turn towards them? Allah (swt) says:

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَا تَتَّخِذُوا بِطَانَةً مِنْ دُونِكُمْ لَا يَأْلُونَكُمْ خَبَالاً وَدُّوا مَا عَنِتُّمْ]



“O you who have believed, do not take as intimates those other than yourselves, for they will not spare you [any] ruin. They wish you would have hardship.”

[Al-i-Imran: 118].

All colonial powers that seek to plunder our country must be prevented from interfering in our affairs and expelled along with their embassies. This work will be one of the major steps towards resuming the Islamic way of life. Because these colonists are very weak. Although they seem great from the outside, weakness plagues them from the inside.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Uzbekistan

Press Release

2 Dhu al-Qi’dah 1442 – Monday, 12th July 2021

[email protected] 07 / 1442

(Translated)