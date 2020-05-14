Islamism: The Western Kaffir Model for Muslims that Erdogan Adopts and Advocates

Senior politicians in the countries of the kaffir West, in their malicious war against Islam, focus on distorting Islam’s true image in the minds of people around the world by portraying falsely and deviously that whoever works to support the Deen of Allah today, by implementing Islam in its Khilafah (Caliphate) State, is a radical fundamentalist terrorist, using different tools in that, such as the material pursuit of everyone who advocates political Islam, intellectual misinformation that distorts the correct concepts of Islam, and intimidation and spreading hatred against Islam throughout the world, or through the so called (Islamophobia). They are assisted in this by the puppet regimes in Muslim countries, so that Muslims remain confused, lost and afraid, and do not know a way to their salvation.

Among those concepts promoted by the West in striking Islam and the Ummah of Islam, is the term or what they call Islamism. This article aims to explain this concept that they hold, and how the hired regimes in our countries adopt and advocate it, in the service of the criminal democratic West, and to strike Islam, and its exclusion from life, politics and governance. An example is Turkey’s Erdogan who the simple sons of the Muslim believe that he is a brave Islamic leader, who serves and defends the Deen!!

What does the term Islamism mean in Western political thought?

The observer in the definitions and statements of politicians and thinkers of the West about the term Islamism, which they produced and exported to us to fight with it against the Ummah, concludes that they mean the following things: According to the World Encyclopedia Wikipedia, Islamism represents “a political movement calling for the application of the complete principles of Shariah in life and politics, and Islamism is the same term as “political Islam” or (Islamic fundamentalism), and it is the political groups that are working to establish an extremist Islamic Shariah state (caliphate), which seeks to establish a single cross-border state for Muslims, which will remove the West’s political, economic, cultural and military influence from Muslim countries”. As for the author Oliver Roy (2007), he considered that “It represents everyone who wants to Islamize his environment in all joints of life. As for the American Islamic Political Relations Council (2015), it considers it, “…a kind of political movement that aims to implement Sharia laws in the state and society.”

Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of Britain (2018), sees that Islamism “is embodied in violent Islamic extremist movements, the cause of the world’s problem and terrorism in it.” This is confirmed by Boris Johnson, Britain’s current Prime Minister, who describes Islamism as a “virus that they must stand united for its isolation and elimination” (2013). As for the writer, Bassam Tibi (2012), he describes it as “a kind of politicization of religion, and it is a state of religious fundamentalism” and Maajid Nawaz (2015) agrees with him and defines it as “the desire to impose any interpretation of Islam over society by law” “?! The director of the Center for Strategic Studies at the University of Jordan, in his inauguration speech in the conference “What is After Political Islam: Conditions, Contexts and Prospects, 2018 “, said: “The political Islam movements, which have been calling for decades for the Islamic state, and that Islam is the solution, have entered into a crisis with Arab people because the latter calls for freedom, justice, democracy and the rotation of power, and one of the causes of this crisis is the Islamic movements, and therefore the politician has failed in favor of what comes after?!”

Thus it appears that this definition which is intended, misleading and cunning, of the term Islamism in the Western mindset aims at one thing: the distortion of political Islam, the claim that it failed, and the stigmatization of workers for the return of the system of Islam in governance as it was with terrorism, extremism and fundamentalism, as it aims to domesticate Muslims and intimidate them from the work for the Khilafah (Caliphate), which saves them and restores their glory and status, especially after the Khilafah became a demand for the Ummah, whose awareness is raised about its Shariah obligation in its life. Trump’s statements are almost endless on “radical Islamic terrorism” and that he is at war against the Khilafah. Putin of Russia (2017) asserts, “Moscow will not allow Russia to become a Khilafah state”, while French President Macron (2019) warns of the danger of “re-establishing a Khilafah (Caliphate) state in Syria,” and even considers it” a humanitarian danger that must be prevented, and it is Turkey’s responsibility to the international community.” As for Tony Blair (2018), he calls decision-makers in the West “to struggle with the movements of political Islam and their authoritarian religious thought”. All this indicates the extent of anxiety and obsession that dominates the thought of Western politicians, the enemies of Islam, from the powerful political Islam movement towards resuming their Khilafah (Caliphate).

As for what politicians and intellectuals in the West call for, as an alternative to political Islam that terrifies them, it is simply an Islam of acts of worship and rituals, individual Islam that has nothing to do with legislation, politics, governance, and Khilafah. They want Islam as an individual identity for Muslims, in their homes, their morals, their prayer and their fasting. As for the state, society, relations, laws, parties and politics, in Muslim countries, they want their identity to be purely secular governed by the liberal Western laws that perpetuate colonialism and Western domination in our countries, and prevent the Ummah from reviving and uniting in its inclusive Islamic political entity – the Khilafah (Caliphate). British Prime Minister (2013), Boris Johnson said: “We must firmly differentiate between Islam as a religion and the virus of Islamism that drives terrorism.” Islamism to him has four things to be fought: “Caliphate, unity of the Islamic nation, application of Shariah, and Jihad.” The man sees that “Islam is the problem because it is incompatible with Western secular liberalism!!”

And before exposing Erdogan of Turkey, who adopts Islamism, like the leaders of the West, and calls for it, and misleads the Ummah, we respond to those who claim that there is no politics in Islam, and that political Islam has failed, so we say:

First: In the absence of political Islam (the Khilafah (Caliphate)) from the international scene a hundred years ago, the malevolent West is the one who delineates and formulates the ideas and concepts of the Ummah under the protection and oppression of the hired regimes in Muslim countries and their misleading hired media and the complicity of governments’ scholars. And Islamism is only one of those Westernized conceptions packaged and imposed on the Ummah, in order to establish the idea that Islam has neither politics nor a state, and that it is an individualistic religion such as Buddhism, Sikhism and Zoroastrianism!

Second: The idea of the failure of political Islam (Islamism) promoted by the West is not a real idea proved by evidence, but rather it is a lie and a great myth, and a project and goal for the enemies of religion that is intended to be imposed by misleading, taming, the stick and the carrot and by stirring up discord among Muslims so that they abandon the Khilafah project.

Third: Because the criminal West imposes the thought that it wants today on the Ummah of Islam, the propagators of the failure of political Islam, among the sons of Muslims, who are intellectually distorted and smitten by the culture of the West, out of fear and greed, stand on the side of the enemies of the Deen, and talk about Islam in the logic of the kuffar and their language, so they claim that political thought in Islam is the creation of some Muslim scholars throughout history to please some Muslim rulers, but it is not from Islam!! They imitate the West, attack Islam and its workers, and talk about Islam by analogy with Christianity, and what happened in Europe from the coercion and domination of the clergy and kings there which led to the idea of ​​separating religion from their life, as a compromise, as they claim!!

We say to those who are fascinated by the culture of the West: enough subjugation and hypocrisy. Christianity is not a comprehensive political system like Islam. You are parrots raised in the Western House of Obedience, and you fear its vengeance against you if you violate it; therefore, you advocate what is dictated to you, that it has revived and progressed after it adopted the corrupt secular democracy, which gave it hardship and subordination in life!! Woe to you, how do you judge?! Are we worthy of politics or the liberal West, and our Islamic creed is the basis of political thought in our lives?? Do you not see how the partisan political action in the West is the head of the peak of its civilization, and it boasts and is proud of it?! You are not ignorant of the politics of Islam, but you have betrayed your Lord, your Deen and your Ummah, in the service of a dominant controlling West!

Fourth: The West aims to focus the concept of Islamism (that political Islam is not from Islam, and that it is a failed project) for one thing: to prevent Muslims and intimidate them from thinking and working to support their Deen, which is only achieved by the political action that is required (obligation) to implement Islam in its state that will carry Islam to the world by Dawah and jihad, as it was, and end the domination of the capitalist West, and its plundering of the Muslim countries. Allah (swt) said: ﴿وَمَآ أَرۡسَلۡنَٰكَ إِلَّا كَآفَّةٗ لِّلنَّاسِ بَشِيرٗا وَنَذِيرٗا﴾ “And We have not sent you except comprehensively to mankind as a bringer of good tidings and a warner” [Saba’: 28].

The West is afraid that Muslims realize the obligation of their unity in their Khilafah. This is why it deceives and intimidates them, with terms such as terrorism, extremism and fundamentalism, to put them in a weak defensive position of themselves, and to keep their work for Islam individually and its existence does not threaten its (West’s) existence in the international arena.

Fifth: Islam is not an individualistic religion, but rather an integrated system of life, which can only be implemented in its state, which ruled the world for centuries in all aspects of life, foremost being in governance and administration, international relations and economics. Muslims dominated and where glorious and pleased by it. This is denied only by the kaffir West, and its cronies, the rulers and evil scholars. This is a proven historical Shariah fact, and it is only rejected by every agent, traitor to his Lord, Deen and Ummah.

Sixth: When the kaffir West and its henchmen, the rulers, realized that the Ummah began to move with strength, led by the ideological political movements in it, such as Hizb ut Tahrir, and that it is now closer than ever from completing the construction of its Khilafah that was stolen from it. The West is trying, by gathering everyone, to stigmatize these movements as backwards, religious tyranny, fundamentalism, extremism, and terrorism to distract people from them and it frightens them from working with them. When the West realized its failure to do so, it used a group of Islamic movements, which it accepted and called “moderate”, and implicated them with political action and political participation, with its agent regimes in the region (especially in the countries of the revolutions), in order to domesticate them, and lead to their failure, and show, in deception through them, that political Islam is a failure, and that the only alternative available to Muslims is to accept the miserable reality that they live in, in the destructive states, and say: We have no power to face the West, and we do not want to make it angry with us!!

Seventh: Perhaps the most prominent lie by those who advocate the failure of political Islam is their claim that those who call for the restoration of rule of Islam by the Khilafah do not have a modern Islamic political model of governance, economics, social, and international relations to be the alternative to the liberal Western regimes applied in Muslim countries. And they prove their claim by citing the Islamic movements, such as the Muslim Brotherhood, when they came into power in Egypt, after the revolution in (2011) and before they were in power, then these people conclude that all Islamic movements are a failure, and even attribute this failure to political Islam, and even to Islam itself!! Then, these people constantly call the liberal regimes of the West to our country, which created them for us clearly, for the perpetuation of colonialism through its agents, after excluding the Khilafah (Caliphate) from the international scene.

We say to these fabricators and misleaders:

Hizb ut Tahrir has drafted a constitution for the Ummah decades ago with its Shariah evidences, and with easy, clear and understandable legal formulation, in its pursuit of the Khilafah and re-establishing the ruling by what Allah has revealed\ to visualize the reality of the Islamic state, its form and its systems, and what it will implement from the systems and rules of Islam. This is found in 191 Articles entitled “The Draft Constitution of the Khilafah State” covering all aspects of political life in the Khilafah (caliphate), such as the ruling system (caliph, assistances, governors, army, internal security, foreign (department), industry, judiciary, administrative apparatus, Bait ul Mal (treasury), media, Ummah council), the social system, the economic system, education policy, and foreign policy etc.). This constitution exists in the hands of the Ummah, its scholars, thinkers and politicians. It is only denounced by an arrogant enemy of Islam. This constitution denies a claimed political vacuum from those who do not want Islam to return to politics in life, the state and society, and it denies the absence of the Islamic model claimed by the deniers and deceivers, students of Western secularism.

Eighth: The criminal West, intimidated by the upcoming Khilafah (Caliphate), Allah willing, orders its henchmen, the rulers in Muslim countries to obscure the work of political Islam led by Hizb ut Tahrir in all parts of the world, under the deafening noise, shaking intimidation, loud media, and exposed negligence to divert attention and minds away from it and its obligatory project, which raises and unites Muslims as they were, and cuts the hand of the West from their countries and their capabilities, and even carries the good of Islam to the world as it was. But Hizb ut Tahrir is leading the Ummah to the promises of its Lord, despite all these obstacles, and it is the owner of political Islam and its guardian. It prepared for the matter, so it called the sons of the Ummah, detailed for them its great project, and set for them a comprehensive constitution for the application of Islam in the Khilafah (Caliphate), from the first day that it is established.

And if some of the twisted and non-ideological Islamic movements had failed and failed others, political Islam did not fail, but rather those who deviated from it, those who do not recognize it, failed. The more they let down and fall, the more the Ummah turn to Hizb ut Tahrir, which has become alone, solid, bold, proclaiming the truth and not wavering, and this is evidenced and proven by its rooted and growing ideological political work, which terrifies the West, which started to talk about it and warns of it. The work of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Ummah is bigger and greater than to be obscured, and the party praises Allah that the Ummah has become aware of the realities of change more clearly, and how it can achieve its salvation, and that the fabrications of the West and the rulers of the Muslims will be defeated, and that their use of some sons of the Muslims to tame, distort and foil political Islam will end.

How Erdogan fights Islam by adopting Western Islamism?

Today, praise be to Allah, it is settled in the Ummah’s awareness and emotions that the regimes in Muslim countries are agents of the colonial Kuffar, and this is an important factor in its endeavor to reach the uniting Muslim state that will soon be established, Allah willing, built on their ruins. And it is also a great loss for the West who stood behind them for a long time. Although America has not completely abandoned the exposed regimes in passing its colonial policies in our countries, as is happening in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and others. Yet it has been using more the systems and leaders whose cards have not burned completely in front of the Ummah, such as Turkey and Iran, but rather it gives them pivotal roles in implementing its policies, since they can – to date – mislead many people of the Ummah, that they are (honest) regimes, and that they are (the resistance), and stand against America’s policy in the region, and take sovereign policies that serve the Ummah!!

A deeper look in the Turkish case finds that it does not differ from its sisters in the region in embracing America, and the implementation of its colonial agenda, but it is hiding to deceive Muslims more and easily. In order to be able to measure and weigh what Turkey’s Erdogan does, we must expose that Erdogan is leading policies that are not different from other (exposed) Islamic countries except in one thing that he lies about being opposed to America!!

All the countries of the Islamic world, headed by Turkey, were founded on the ruins of the Caliphate, in order to install the division of Muslims. They are countries that do not rule by Islam, but rather fight it and fight its return, and its prisons are filled with everyone who says my Lord is Allah, and all of them follow the West in its capitalist thought, and take what is called international legitimacy (Capitalist’s law of the jungle), a law that is applied on it, internally and externally, and all have allowed the West to colonize our countries, looting and plundering, leaving the Ummah in extreme poverty. And all of these countries have left America to decide our affairs, so the rulers do not move except with its command. They have associated with America in political, economic, military and cultural agreements that have given it a way over everything in our lives, let alone these systems standing with America in its war against the Ummah under the pretext of fighting terrorism. Moreover, these regimes support a Jewish entity, agree with America to liquidate the question of Palestine, surrender the countries and the people entirely to them, and conspire with America to break up the Muslim countries (as happened in Sudan, East Timor in Indonesia) and support America in preventing change in the countries of revolutions, Such as Egypt, Syria, Yemen, and others.

After this quick explanation of the criminality of regimes in Muslim countries, we ask: Are Turkey’s Erdogan’s policies and system different from the reality of the exposed regimes in Muslim countries, or does he emulate them in their subordination and being agents?? The answer is: he does not differ from them, except in Erdogan’s verbal positions and his media rhetoric, which deceives the simple people in the Ummah, so they think it is evidence of sovereignty and rightly guided rule in Turkey?! Perhaps these misguided sons of Muslims measure Erdogan against the clear tyranny of Sisi and Ibn Salman, and they see him as a saint!! And perhaps they rejoice when he comes out with his fiery statements about Palestine, Syria and Saudi Arabia, without any real action!! And perhaps they see in him the smell of the Ottomans and the Caliphate that existed!! But we ask them again: Did Erdogan’s statements and actions change anything in the miserable state of the Ummah??! Did he support Palestine, for example, in something other than statements? Is Islam applied in his country, Turkey? Did he call for the unity of the Ummah as required (obliged) by Shariah? Did he prevent an injustice that occurred to a Muslim in the corners of the world?! No, he did none of that or anything else, except for his continued scandalous media rhetoric.

Perhaps someone in defense of Erdogan will say: The man is better than others, and we see him, at least, denouncing and condemning, and that his nature is Islamic, and he thus serves Islam as best as he can. We say to these people: stop belittling your minds; you did not familiarize yourself with the real positions of Muslim rulers, and how they were, so you see the semi-rulers as heroes!! Look at Erdogan’s internal and external policy, look at the foundations of his regime and the principles that his state is based on, and look at his international relations and on which foundations they are based, and do not look at the sweetness of his words and the manifestation of some of his actions. Erdogan represents a country and a regime policy, and you must judge him on this basis. If you do, then you will find the following stunning facts about Turkey, and you will know then that Erdogan is a skilled political player who misleads the Ummah in the service of America:

First: The Turkish Justice and Development Party, which Erdogan heads is a purely secular party, wearing the robe of Islam. Looking at the culture of his party’s literature (and on his website) easily leads to this fact. It describes itself as “forming the basis for the unity and integrity of the Turkish Republic, where secularism, democracy, and the rule of law are”, and that it is a party that considers “principles and reforms, of the great Ataturk (the destroyer of the Khilafah) the most important means to advance Turkish public opinion above the level of contemporary civilization”.Erdogan does not miss an opportunity to affirm that his party is a secular party, and even that it protects secularism in Turkey, and offers obedience and loyalty to the idol of Allah’s enemy, Mustafa Kamal, the destroyer of the Khilafah, may Allah curse him. Rather, it is to the level that he had canceled a visit scheduled for 31/5/2010, to Argentina, because the latter decided, at the last minute, to cancel the inauguration ceremony of a memorial of the idol of Mustafa Kemal?!!

Second: At the hands of the Justice and Development Party, today Turkey is a country that does not implement Islam, and all its laws and legislations are distinctly Western, and it is a hotbed of currents of corruption and destruction. Alcohol is permitted, prostitution and vice activities are regulated and accessible, Riba (interest) is widespread, and everything in the state apparatus is similar to the countries of Europe!! Ben Ali Yildirim (2014), Erdogan’s companion and former Prime Minister of Turkey, boasted: “There were two wineries in the city of Tekirdag before we got into power, but we raised the number to 18.” This Erdogan, which al-Qaradawi described as “the Sultan,” announced himself that: “it is necessary to recognize homosexuals and their freedoms” after he officially recognized them in 2014, and the first issue of their magazine was published there!!

Third: The Justice and Development Party (the Islamic) is considered an ally of America in the region and implements its policies. The US administration describes Turkey, led by Erdogan’s party, as the strategic state. Defending Erdogan’s government, Obama (8-7-2010) declared that “Turkey is an ally in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)”, and called for its inclusion in the European Union, and held Europe responsible for its closeness to the Islamic world, if it continued to delay its membership of the union. As for Trump (13-11-2019), he stressed that Turkey “represents a wonderful ally of NATO,” adding (3-12-2019) that “America has great relations with Turkey.” The Turkish newspaper Yeni Shafak (30-1-2004) reported that Bush Jr. decided to make Erdogan the backbone of the American project in the region, after he became Prime Minister of Turkey in 2003, and that he asked him to send Turkish preachers and imams to countries of the world to spread ‘moderate secular’ Islam, which Erdogan believes in!! As for what appears to be happening is that Turkey is violating America, as it appeared in the issue of Russian missiles, and the issue of Turkey’s interference in Syria is nothing more than misleading of the Media, and American pressure on the Turkish follower, and does not change the fact that Turkey in the general scene is on its trail.

Fourth: America’s true view of Erdogan’s government is that it considers it a model to be emulated by the countries of the region. The leaders of the Justice and Development Party believe that they deserve to enter the Crusader European Union, and that they belong to it, and this is their utmost wish, despite the fact that the Europeans are reluctant and put obstacles in front of it. Because they want Turkey to make greater and greater concessions in moving away from its (Islamic) identity, which is originally secular, in all its legislation and laws, so does anyone who sees himself as a European can serve Islam, or support it in in anything??!! May Allah have mercy on the time of the Ottoman Khilafah (caliphate), in which the walls of Vienna were crushed, and European leaders pursued in their own homes. Once again, does the humiliated beggar on the doorstep of Europe have any policy and vision that can serve the Islamic Ummah?! This shameful rush of the Turkish (Islamic) Justice Party for Europe has led to the distortion and denunciation of the Islamic identity of all the parties that call themselves Islamic, which will necessarily lead to placing secular parties and Islamic parties in the same crucible from the West’s point of view, leading to a dilution of the role of such Movements, and will then lead to their fragmentation and destruction.

Fifth: On the other hand, the Erdogan government is turning towards the Arab and Islamic countries in an attempt to play the role of leadership for those countries. To this end, Erdogan is trying to appear as the strong and pragmatic leader in front of the West. On the one hand, he is trying to attract Iran in a Turkish-Iranian regional axis that serves America as what is happening in Syria, for example, in order to prevent the fall of the Bashar regime, and in close cooperation with the Russians who are bombing Syria day and night. On the other hand, it sends a message to America that it can be relied upon to carry out political and military actions in the region, such as its intervention in Libya in clear assistance to America against the European presence there. On the third side, Erdogan is attracting (moderate Sunni) Islamic groups to Turkey to control them as what is happening with Hamas of Gaza, and the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt after the revolution, and he does so with permission from America, in order to influence the countries of the region, and to raise his popularity in Turkey and the region alike.

Sixth: As for the discussions that revolve around the identity of the Ottoman Justice and Development Party and (his ancestors) the Ottomans, Erdogan does not leave an official occasion to deny his connection to Turkey’s glorious past (the Khilafah state) stressing his secular Ataturk identity. Erdogan confirmed (January 2009) in a speech at Johns Hopkins American University: “Our party is not an Islamic party, not at all, and there is no new Ottoman current within the Turkish Republic.” As for the external Islamic appearance of Erdogan and his covered (with headscarf) wife, his reading of the Qur’an, and his Ottoman guard are nothing more than a propaganda form of popular consumption, which helps him win the majority of religious Turks, in order to promote his party’s delusional policies, that is recently been in danger, after the men of his party began to dissociate with him, and form other parties and after Erdogan began to lose his popularity in the Turkish street, with his recent loss in his party’s main cities, such as Ankara and Istanbul, in favor of the open secularists there, which indicates a greater awareness in Turkey towards (Islamic) Erdogan!! This Erdogan himself tells us about the possibility of the return of the Khilafah (caliphate) in Turkey, in a televised interview with him with Turki al-Dakhil on Al-Arabiya TV (17-2-2017), confirming that “Turkey does not want to become a Khilafah (Caliphate) at all.”

Thus the Khilafah (Caliphate) that is associated to Erdogan will be the front image through which Erdogan passes America’s policies in the region, after people see him (pictorially) as a new Salahuddin, and more Arab than Arabs!!. Erdogan not only that he does not want the Khilafah (Caliphate), but also fights its return, as his criminal security apparatus pursues those working to establish the Khilafah in Turkey and throws them in prisons. In that they are supported by the media, writers and secular intellectuals. He also does not refrain from pursuing and killing Kurdish Muslims, but rather he chases them inside Iraq. Is this an action of someone who wants a Khilafah that unites and protects Muslims?! The Ottoman Khilafah that is linked to Erdogan and he denies it in word and deed, with his explicit secular policies in Turkey, may one day come and be used in service to the Kaffir West, the establishment of a real Khilafah for Muslims on the method of Prophethood, as in the glad-tidings of the Prophet ﷺ can be faced by Erdogan’s declaration of a false Caliphate that confuses and misleads Muslims!!

Seventh: At the hands of Erdogan, the sons of Turkey are harnessed and used to serve the enemies of Muslims, and they are in the thousands today in Afghanistan, alongside American forces, and they are also in Syria to prevent the fall of Bashar’s brutal regime in front of the revolutionaries, instead of their support, alongside the Russian criminals, and they are also in Qatar, Sudan and others! At the hands of Erdogan, Turkey (for those who do not know) is the location of one of the largest American military bases in the region (Incirlik base) that is used to spy on Muslims and kill them in more than one place, as America uses it, according to a report by the Association of Scholars of the United States of America (2008) to store about a third of its nuclear weapons deployed at the European level, and estimated the number at the base in question by about 90 missiles, not to mention that Erdogan allowed America to install the NATO missile shield on Turkish soil. How can these positions of Erdogan be explained??!! The answer is simply: Erdogan and his party are part of the Western system in the war on Islam. As for his media (fiery) statements, they are aimed at the simple Muslims.

Eighth: Perhaps one of the biggest proofs that Erdogan does not follow in his political positions the basis of Islam, like the rest of the incapable rulers of the Muslims, is his position against the Uighurs Muslims in Western China, who are literally ethnically cleansed at the hands of the Chinese regime, and the whole world watches, hears and testifies to that. Erdogan praised China’s policy towards them during his visit there in 2019, and even stated that the Uighur Muslims “live happily there” and affirmed (3-7-2019) his willingness “to enhance political mutual trust and security cooperation with China to counter extremism”, thus he surrendered them over to China, that does not honour relation or covenant with them!! Yes, this is the hero Erdogan, O Muslims.

Ninth: We conclude with the most prominent political films of Erdogan, which is related to the Jewish entity. On the surface, Erdogan is keen to make fiery statements about the Jews, their crime and their politics!! Of course, without any material action that supports or removes injustice from anyone in Palestine. The reality of the relationship between the two countries is very strong, not affected by Erdogan altercations. Examples of this relationship include:

The rate of intra-regional trade between the Turkish state and the Jewish entity is very strong; it was estimated (in 2015) at 4 billion and 370 million dollars, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute, and rose to 6 billion dollars (in 2019). Netanyahu said (6-2-2020) sarcastically about Erdogan’s fiery statements: “He used to call him Hitler every 3 hours, now he does it every 6 hours, but thank God that trade (between Turkey and “Israel”) is thriving!” He added (6-2-2020) that tourism between the two countries is at its highest level, and that he is “the only “Israeli” who does not travel to Turkey.” Erdogan and the Jews are constantly making arms deals with hundreds of millions of dollars. An example of this is what Channel 10 on “Israeli” TV broadcasted on 16-2-2010, according to Turkish sources, that “within the next few weeks, the Turkish army is expected to receive six military drones, produced by the “Israeli” Air Industry Authority, in a deal valued at about $200 million”. Among the most prominent deals between the two countries is a deal concluded by Erdogan with $500 million, by which the Jewish entity developed 30 Turkish Phantom aircraft belonging to the Turkish Air Force, and the modernization of Turkish F-4 Phantom and F-5 aircraft at a cost of $ 900 million, in an open military security cooperation. Turkey’s Erdogan is conducting with the Jews and the Americans continuous military maneuvers, under the names of Anatolian Eagle Maneuvers and Exercise Mermaid Reliant confirming the permanent strategic alliance between them. Erdogan’s government has given lands on the Syrian-Turkish border to an ‘Israeli’ mine clearing company, indicating a strategic partnership between the two countries. (Turkish Radikal Newspaper, 24/5/2009) Finally, despite the never-ending massacres by the Jews in Palestine, Erdogan does nothing but denunciation; we do not hear him breaking a relationship or even withdrawing an ambassador, and he even emphasized after the massacre of the Freedom Flotilla in which nine Turkish civilians were killed by Jews (31/5/2010) that “continuing relations with the Jews is better than severing them.” At the height of his angry stance, he did not forget to mention his friendship with the Jews when he said: “We have always been on historical friendship and cooperation with the people of “Israel” and the Musavites. From here I want to address the people of “Israel”: We have always been against anti-Semitism, we have raised our voices loudly in the face of the injustice that has occurred on the Musavites, we have contributed to the people of “Israel” living in peace and security in the Middle East”. Where did all the fiery statements go, O Erdogan, that Turkey “will not be silent and will not stand idly?” Or is it the media altercations and empty verbal display??!! Erdogan has no problem with the Jewish entitty, and he is with the alleged American two-state solution, and he has publicly incited Hamas to recognize the Jewish entity!!

In Conclusion: The political and economic facts that we mentioned earlier about Turkey’s Erdogan clearly show that his policy does not differ from the exposed policies of the leaders in the region, except for its loud voice and empty rhetoric that he hides them with false deceptive slogans that serve the interests of America that colonizer of the region. Many of the Ummah’s sons were enthusiastic about Erdogan and had high expections from him, hoping that he would return to the old days of glory, and that he would establish a leadership for the Islamic Ummah, thinking that he was a protective leader (for the Ummah), but unfortunately, he stabbed the Ummah in the back as did all Muslim rulers, and leaned towards what is called secular moderate Islam, the project of the West and its model for Muslims!!

Erdogan adopts Islamism, the project of the West, and believes in it and applies it in his country. He believes that political Islam is a project that has ended, and he even fights against it, so there is no Khilafah (Caliphate) State in his dictionary that implements the systems of Islam and supports the Deen and carries Islam to the world as his ancestors did! Rather, it is a secular state in all its legislation, laws, and institutions that emulate the countries of the capitalist-democratic West, and an individualistic religion that individuals carry if they want, like other religions, in their worship and rituals, a religion that definitely satisfies the West, and perpetuates its colonial policies in Muslim countries, a religion that denies and excludes the political nature of Islam in society and the state, and excludes it from ruling. The return the Khilafah (Caliphate), the uniting and obligatory state, is the greatest thing that terrifies the kaffir West, and it is the only threat to its existence today!!

But we say what Allah says:

يَٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ لَا تَتَّخِذُواْ ٱلۡيَهُودَ وَٱلنَّصَٰرَىٰٓ أَوۡلِيَآءَۘ بَعۡضُهُمۡ أَوۡلِيَآءُ بَعۡضٖۚ وَمَن يَتَوَلَّهُم مِّنكُمۡ فَإِنَّهُۥ مِنۡهُمۡۗ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَا يَهۡدِي ٱلۡقَوۡمَ ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ ٥١ فَتَرَى ٱلَّذِينَ فِي قُلُوبِهِم مَّرَضٞ يُسَٰرِعُونَ فِيهِمۡ يَقُولُونَ نَخۡشَىٰٓ أَن تُصِيبَنَا دَآئِرَةٞۚ فَعَسَى ٱللَّهُ أَن يَأۡتِيَ بِٱلۡفَتۡحِ أَوۡ أَمۡرٖ مِّنۡ عِندِهِۦ فَيُصۡبِحُواْ عَلَىٰ مَآ أَسَرُّواْ فِيٓ أَنفُسِهِمۡ نَٰدِمِينَ

“O you who have believed, do not take the Jews and the Christians as allies. They are [in fact] allies of one another. And whoever is an ally to them among you – then indeed, he is [one] of them. Indeed, Allah guides not the wrongdoing people. * So you see those in whose hearts is disease hastening into [association with] them, saying, “We are afraid a misfortune may strike us.” But perhaps Allah will bring conquest or a decision from Him, and they will become, over what they have been concealing within themselves, regretful” [Al-Ma’ida: 51-52].

We ask Allah (swt) that Muslims become aware of their situation, and realize the deception practiced on them in the countries where they reside. And to make them reject all the exposed systems, which are in disguise to date, and to work for the great liberation by changing them and to live in their state that will unite them, the Khilafah (Caliphate) State, which protects them and raises them and make them come back as the leaders of the world once again, for Allah is As-Samee’ Al-Mujeeb.

By: Abdul Sattar Abu Taqqi / The Blessed Land-Palestine

Source: Special edition of Al-Waie Magazine (402-403-404) March -April-May 2020 CE