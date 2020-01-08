Islam Strictly Forbids Joint Military Operations and Military Training Programs with America

Islam Strictly Forbids Joint Military Operations and Military Training Programs with the Warring Kafir State, the US, which Lead to Leaking of Military Secrets, as well as Profiling and Recruiting of Military Officers as US Agents

On 4 January 2020, the UٍٍS Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells, tweeted, “To strengthen military to military cooperation on shared priorities and advance US national security interest, US president authorized the resumption of International Military Education and Training (IMET) for Pakistan.” The training of our military officers in US military institutes is the effective US tool to search, profile and recruit agents within the military leadership. For decades, Pakistan’s pro-US military leadership has been groomed by colonialist military institutes to believe that the poisonous US alliance is a panacea for Pakistan’s strategic challenges. Such a pro-US leadership burns our troops as fuel for every US project, but chains them in their barracks when it is the time to end oppression in Palestine, Occupied Kashmir, Myanmar, Iraq or Syria. General Pervez Musharraf, General Kayani, General Raheel and, now, General Bajwa are all products of colonialist military programs. Moreover, military training programs are doors for espionage, through which America studies the thinking, training and military capability of our armed forces.

Islam forbids all relations with any Kafir state that is in a state of war with Muslims. Islam does not even allow Muslims to have a diplomatic relations with a warring Kafir state, let alone military relations, alliances, strategic dialogue, joint exercises or training programs. Allah (swt) said, الَّذِيۡنَ يَتَّخِذُوۡنَ الۡـكٰفِرِيۡنَ اَوۡلِيَآءَ مِنۡ دُوۡنِ الۡمُؤۡمِنِيۡنَ‌ؕ اَيَبۡتَغُوۡنَ عِنۡدَهُمُ الۡعِزَّةَ فَاِنَّ الۡعِزَّةَ لِلّٰهِ جَمِيۡعًاؕ“who take the unbelievers for their allies in preference to the believers. Do they seek honor from them whereas honor altogether belongs to Allah alone?” [Al-Nisa 4:39]. RasulAllah ﷺ said, «لا تستضيئوا بنار المشركين» “Do not seek light with the Fire of the polytheist”(Ahmad, Nisai). Fire is a Kinaya (Metonym) for War and accordingly Islam prohibits relations with the independent Kafir warring entity. Moreover, Allah (swt) said,وَلَنۡ يَّجۡعَلَ اللّٰهُ لِلۡكٰفِرِيۡنَ عَلَى الۡمُؤۡمِنِيۡنَ سَبِيۡلًا “and He (swt) has not allowed Muslims to grant any authority to Kuffar over their affairs” [Surah An-Nisa’a 4:141].

Seven decades of US alliance, joint military exercises and military training programs has only guaranteed us foreign policy humiliation. Not only is the US an open enemy of Muslims, it makes strategic alliance with our other open enemies, to strengthen them against us. So how could such an open enemy provide us with reliable strength, assistance and training? It is time to abandon alliance with the warring Kuffar states and embrace the Khilafah project, for security, honor and dignity. The Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly Guided Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood will unify Pakistan, Central Asia and the Middle East as a single powerful state, forcing the withdrawal of the US from the regime such that it never dares to return. Allah (swt) said, اِنۡ يَّنۡصُرۡكُمُ اللّٰهُ فَلَا غَالِبَ لَـكُمۡ وَاِنۡ يَّخۡذُلۡكُمۡ فَمَنۡ ذَا الَّذِىۡ يَنۡصُرُكُمۡ مِّنۡۢ بَعۡدِهٖ وَعَلَى اللّٰهِ فَلۡيَتَوَكَّلِ الۡمُؤۡمِنُوۡنَ “If Allah helps you none shall prevail over you; if He forsakes you then who is there to can help you afterwards? It is in Allah that the believers should put their trust” [Surah Ale-Imran 3:160].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Sunday, 10th Jumada I 1441 AH

05/01/2020 CE

