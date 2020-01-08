Consensus inside the Box!

O You Who Have Consented, come to a Word that is Equitable between Us and You

The terms of the document presented by Muhammad Ali did not differ from Egypt’s constitutions in the previous stage, in its disregard for the belief of the people of Egypt and their desire to live by Islam. Stressing the secularism of the state with explicit texts that cannot be misinterpreted, coated with broad meanings and slogans about justice, equality and the rule of law, as if Sisi and before him Mubarak, did not raise such slogans and did not call for the rule of law. Rather, Mubarak used to say that he governs by democracy. And the fact of the matter is that democracy’s implementation is an imaginary idea in the first place. Power is not actually given to the people (in democracy), but rather is controlled by capital owners with the tools they possess to shift public opinion according to their vision and what serves their interests. This is not practiced in our countries only, but even in Europe and America, so there is no contest for governance in America, for example, except for the nominations by Republicans or Democrats, i.e. whoever the decision-makers really choose to be the front of the capitalist system there. This is the democracy imposed on us in our country, only its capitalist economic system is applied in a real and complete way because it serves the interests of large companies or of big capitalists.

Therefore, the assertion that the system of government in Egypt is civil, democratic, is a reassurance to the major countries, that we will not go out of the framework and will not think outside the box and that we will maintain our dependency on you and we will take care of your interests in it as it was nurtured by our predecessors. The fact of the matter is that this clause strikes everything that will follow. The preservation of the civil state and the survival of the ruling capitalist system is the preservation of disease and maintains the continued plunder of the country’s wealth for the benefit of the West and legalization of this plunder. Thus there is no dignity, justice or equality with the survival of the democratic civil government system, no matter how the faces that implement this system change, and even if they throw to the people some of the table scraps, they may distract them for a while. However, the rights of the people are not guaranteed by democracy, by its laws that enable the West to access the wealth the country, and legalizes this plunder, and the country is shackled with loans that mortgage its economy and policies to the decisions of the West.

Those who really want to save Egypt must think outside the framework and take their mind out of the box that the West put in place, and look at things from a different angle other than the West’s viewpoint, solutions, and remedies. The Western remedies and international laws that Muhammad Ali relied on in his document were not set for our country but rather for specific countries to ensure their interests only, and they themselves do not abide by those laws that it has set, if they conflict with their interests and there many examples of this.

That is why anyone who wants a genuine goodness for Egypt must search for an alternative civilized project that confronts this capitalist system and challenges its corruption with real remedies for the problems of people that transcend the people. The uprooting of persons, even if important, must be accompanied by the uprooting of the regime with all its policies, tools, symbols, and culture; and it should be replaced by a real system in its source and its treatments that are not subject to the whims of humans and does not differentiate between them. But rather looks at them both as rulers and ruled, poor and rich, without religious, sectarian or ethnic privileges, and this is only found in the civilized Islamic project with its rules guaranteeing justice, dignity, liberation and equality for all people, Muslims and non-Muslims. The Islamic civilized project is the Khilafah Rashida State (righteous Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood, which we Hizb ut Tahrir invite you to have consensus on.

An invitation like the one that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ gave for the delegation of Najran: Come to an equitable word between us and you, that Allah and His Messenger are our reference, and that the Shariah is the judge between us, and that we consider what works for Egypt and its people and the Ummah in general, what it was like and how it will be, and for sure that there is no reform in Egypt without Islam in its system, its law, its rules and laws which brought Egypt out of the injustice of the Romans and guaranteed them their dignity and liberation and restored for them their wealth that was plundered by the Romans at the time. And now Egypt will not get out of the oppression of the West and its capitalism, and will not be liberated from the bondage of its loans except by Islam. This is what we invite you to in Hizb ut Tahrir, to agree on it and it is only the path of goodness for Egypt and its people and not in any others and consensus is on it alone, and any neutralization of it is a path in the way of failure and circumventing against the people’s desire and reproduction of the system that made them taste hardship.

Muhammad Ali announced his document and stated that it is part of a project to unify the ranks of the Egyptian opposition or national forces, as he put it. He also mentioned that he met representatives of all political currents and intellectual trends in Egypt, and that he worked with everyone to find common action points that avoid disputes and establish cooperation to save Egypt and the return of freedom, dignity and justice to the Egyptian people. Then he announced the terms of his document that he called for consensus around, by those who want to save Egypt, and unfortunately it is all according to the viewpoint of the West and from its angle and on the basis of its ideology that governs our country for decades in which we tasted hardship, but rather it is the cause of all our tragedies. Sisi, Mubarak and others, are the production of this system, and limiting the problem in the person of Sisi is deceiving people again and luring them to change faces instead of changing the system and an attempt to say that the crisis is not in secular democracy itself but in those who implement it, while in reality the origin of the disease is democracy, which creates fertile soil for all types corruption and corrupt.

It should be noted that America, which controls Egypt knows the love of the people of Egypt for Islam and fears their impatience due to the policies of its agents at the head of power, may turn into a revolution that may bring rulers who will truly implement Islam. And for this it pre-empt events and tries to change the tide of the conflict by making it pigmented with pure secularism to be reassured for its interests, which it knows with certainty that it will not obtain and will not receive any of the wealth of Egypt if the regime changes without its will, Egypt turned into a state that implements Islam and is a starting point for the state of the Khilafah Rashida state (righteous caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood, because their real struggle is with Islam that cuts their hands that plunder the wealth of our country, not Egypt alone.

Finally, the decision is in the hands of the loyal people of the Kinana (Egypt) Army, and they alone have the ability to change the equation if they stop failing their Ummah and support their Deen and the civilized project that emanates from it and the only guarantor of the good of Egypt and its people and even the Ummah in general and even the whole world, that has been plagued by the fire of capitalism and its brutality. So join your hands, O sincere ones, with the hands of your brothers, who are able to implement Islam in its state, Khilafah Rashida state on the method of the Prophethood. A Nusra (support) like the Ansar’s support, which restores justice to the land, balances powers, and restores the Ummah of Islam as the master of the world as it spread goodness and justice and brings people out of the injustice and darkness of capitalism and keeps them in the justice and mercy of Islam, which our Prophet ﷺ laid down its foundation and was followed by the noble companions. So follow their way May Allah (swt) brings us together and you with them in dignity in this world and the Hereafter, Oh Allah, let it be sooner rather than later.

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ اسْتَجِيبُواْ لِلّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُم لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life.” [Al-Anfal: 24]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Egypt

Friday 08th Jumada I 1441 AH

03/01/2020 CE

Issue No: 1441 / 04