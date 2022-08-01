Is the Government of Uzbekistan Trying to Appease its Colonial Masters by Fighting Hizb ut Tahrir?

Recently, news of the arrest of members of Hizb ut Tahrir spreads often on online networking sites. For example, on July 16, 2022, the news was published on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan with the title: “The activities of members of Hizb ut Tahrir in Tashkent have been put to an end.” “As a result of the swift practical measures implemented by law enforcement agencies (security services), the activities of members of the extremist religious organization Hizb ut Tahrir, which is banned in our republic and who live in the Sergali and Almazar regions, was put to an end,” the report said. It is alleged that the ‘criminal’ activities of these people were led by Mahmoud Abdel-Momen and Islam Abu Khalil, two active recruits of Hizb ut Tahrir who are currently on the international wanted list.

Such attacks from time to time against Hizb ut Tahrir can be viewed as an attempt by the Uzbek government to please their colonial masters. These colonists know very well that Hizb ut Tahrir is working to restore Islam to the battlefield of life and that their day will end at that time. That is why they label Hizb ut Tahrir with the stigma of “extremism” and “terrorism” and order their client -regimes in our country, including the government of Uzbekistan, to fight it under this cover. Although the Jew Karimov also claimed that he “must fight thought with thought,” however he fought Hizb ut Tahrir under this label because he did not have any thought. The current Uzbek government also fights Hizb ut Tahrir in this way because it also has no thought and spreads lies that the Muslims who were arrested were led by so and so people! It can also be understood that this government has released Muslims who have been imprisoned for many years and at the same time has thrown Muslims, especially party members, into prison. With these lies, it is pursuing a policy of “whip and candy”.

The government of Uzbekistan must be well aware that Muslims have begun to realize and understand that living on the basis of the Islamic faith and the rulings and concepts held by Hizb ut Tahrir is a crucial issue and that justice prevails in such an Islamic life and the rights of all, even the Kuffar, will be fully secured. Therefore, their desire to live the Islamic life and their attraction to it is natural, and this desire is becoming stronger. For this it is not a requirement that someone lead them. Neither the Uzbek government nor its masters in Russia, America and the West can stop this process. No matter how hard this government tries to portray Hizb ut Tahrir in blackness, it cannot stand as an obstacle in the way of resuming the Islamic life through building the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) State that Hizb ut Tahrir calls for because the sun is not covered by a sieve! Therefore, no matter how much the Kafir colonial masters of this government try and no matter how much money they spend, it will be a heartbreak for them, and in the end they will be defeated; because Allah Almighty told us that. And the Khilafah Rashidah State promised by Allah, Glory be to Him, and preached by the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him, is knocking on the door, and tomorrow the Khilafah State will inevitably hold accountable those responsible for this injustice.

(إِنَّ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُواْ يُنفِقُونَ أَمْوَالَهُمْ لِيَصُدُّواْ عَن سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ فَسَيُنفِقُونَهَا ثُمَّ تَكُونُ عَلَيْهِمْ حَسْرَةً ثُمَّ يُغْلَبُونَ وَالَّذِينَ كَفَرُواْ إِلَى جَهَنَّمَ يُحْشَرُونَ)

“Surely the disbelievers spend their wealth to hinder others from the Path of Allah. They will continue to spend to the point of regret. Then they will be defeated and the disbelievers will be driven into Hell.” [TMQ Al-Anfal:36].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Uzbekistan

Press Release

26 Dhu al-Hijjah 1443 – MOnday, 25th July 2022

No: 10 / 1443

(Translated)