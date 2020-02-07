Is it time for a Palestinian Spring?

On February 1, Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority, succeeded in extracting from the Arab League a rejection of US President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan by warning its leaders that neither he, nor they, could afford to go down in history as the ones who “sold Jerusalem” and the Al-Aqsa Mosque to “Israel”. (Aljazeera)

Comment:

The Messenger of Allah, ﷺ described one of the characteristics of the Believer. Abu Hurairah (ra) narrated that that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said: «لَا يُلْدَغُ الْمُؤْمِنُ مِنْ جُحْرٍ وَاحِدٍ مَرَّتَيْنِ» “The believer should not be stung from the same hole twice.”

No more ‘springs’, Arab or otherwise. It has merely opened the door to apocalyptic colonial ‘winters’ – destruction of our lands and harm to millions of our people. It legitimises their puppets, facilitates despots and when all else fails, they set up, vassal ‘warlords’, to kill for their ‘national interests’.

No need for ‘new blood’ to lead the people of Palestine down the same deceitful track of ever decreasing circles. No more, futile appeals to the UN or institutions, resolutions, ‘international laws’ and the self-serving members of the ‘Security Council’.

Some 3,000 Palestinian children have been killed by the Jewish entity since the beginning of this century. The more our puppet leaders have compromised, acquiesced and complied, the more lands and lives are lost at the hands of the Jewish entity.

How many more thousands of children must die before we realise that the West does not care, and that there are different rules for the Jewish entity and them and the Islamic Ummah deserves no ‘rights’?

Their worn-out talk of liberty and justice is mere lip service, a ‘virtual reality’, and these concepts do not apply to slave nations.

Nor should we fall into the subterfuge of allowing them to restrict and isolate this tragedy as being a problem only for Palestinians. As if it was only for the outgunned and beleaguered Palestinians to negotiate with the ‘mighty’ Zionist entity and its patsy the ever belligerent USA.

This is an issue for the whole Islamic Ummah, every single 1.3 billion of us.

Jerusalem and Palestine were not lost in 1948. It was taken in 1924, at the fall of the Khilafah. Without the Ameer-ul-Mu’mineen, Palestine and all the lands and Ummah of the Islam lost their protector, designated by Islam. The Messenger of Allah ﷺ forewarned us in the hadith narrated by Abu Hurairah, «إِنَّمَا الْإِمَامُ جُنَّةٌ يُقَاتَلُ مِنْ وَرَائِهِ وَيُتَّقَى بِهِ فَإِنْ أَمَرَ بِتَقْوَى وَعَدَلَ فَإِنَّ لَهُ بِذَلِكَ أَجْرًا وَإِنْ أَمَرَ بِغَيْرِ ذَلِكَ فَإِنَّ عَلَيْهِ فِيهِ وِزْرًا» “The Imam is like a shield whose orders should be obeyed when they (the Muslims) fight, and where they should seek protection. If he enjoins taqwa of Allah and behaves justly, then he will be rewarded, but if he enjoins otherwise, then it will be a burden (of sin) on him.”

The Imam and Daulah will protect and safeguard our interests. The only proven solution that has kept the peace and security for all in Palestine for centuries is the same entity brought to us by the Messenger of Allah ﷺ – the true Khilafah (Caliphate). The same entity that welcomed and protected the Jews, when Europe was usurping their properties, persecuting and killing them merely for their race and belief.

Muhammad Hamzah