Is Coronavirus the Common Enemy?

During the video conference President Erdogan held with the mayors on “the struggle” against the Coronavirus that has taken hold of Turkey and the world, he declared the Coronavirus as a common enemy, explained his strategy of struggle and said: “At this instant, we’re all fighting a sneaky enemy that threatens the future of our country and the lives of our people. The enemy in front of us is called Coronavirus. We can only defeat this enemy by sticking together. We can only overcome this threat with solidarity. Today is the day of remembering our eternal brotherhood, leaving aside all our political, ethnical and sectarian differences. Today is the day of unification against the common enemy, just as in the war of Independence.”

Comment:

It is as if President Erdogan is not talking about a microscopic virus called COVID-19, which can barely be seen with a microscope, but an occupying power that threatens the future of our country and the lives of our people, a colonist, a herd of killers with massive destructive weapons or not?

If he had made this call against the occupying US and urged the whole nation to act jointly in the fight against the US, and if he had been the pioneer of this war, we would truly appreciate the President and walk behind him against the common enemy, the US. If he had made this call against the Jewish entity “Israel”, a dirt that is present in Palestine and the Middle East like a boil full of pus for over 60 years, every Muslim living in Turkey and the peoples of all Muslim countries would not have stayed home, but they would have marched to Al-Aqsa to clean up the blessed land from this dirt. But Erdogan does not see this horde of villains and murderers who has spread corruption on earth as common enemy, but sees the virus-disease as a common enemy which actually travels the continents as a test of humanity. ظَهَرَ الْفَسَادُ فِي الْبَرِّ وَالْبَحْرِ بِمَا كَسَبَتْ أَيْدِي النَّاسِ لِيُذِيقَهُم بَعْضَ الَّذِي عَمِلُوا لَعَلَّهُمْ يَرْجِعُونَ “Corruption has appeared throughout the land and sea by [reason of] what the hands of people have earned so He may let them taste part of [the consequence of] what they have done that perhaps they will return [to righteousness].” [Ar-Rum 41]

I cannot understand how Erdogan may have drawn a comparison between Coronavirus and the enemy in the War of Independence undertaken by the Muslims Ummah sons against the invaders who came from the West and divided the Muslim world.

Corona is not a man-made robot, a destructive weapon or an enemy like that. If the President really believes that Corona is a biological weapon produced in a laboratory environment – and we don’t think so- then he should target the real enemy who produced it, not the Coronavirus. The fight against this virus requires taking precautions against epidemics with awareness and clairvoyance, finding medication for treatment; first and foremost trusting in Allah. And it requires reminding the people of this. It requires implementing the necessary quarantine to avoid the spread of the virus and to meet the essential needs of our people who cannot work during this period.

It also requires to take a lesson from the fact that this virus has revealed the collapse of the capitalist system which dominates the whole world, and to see that this is an opportunity to return the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate), the ruling system of Islam. Let us not forget that Allah is the only One who knows the good and evil of the virus.

Mahmut KAR

Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Turkey

