By the Order of the European Union Ambassador the Transitional Government is in a Hurry to Lift Support!!

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

A member of the Economic Committee of the Forces for Freedom and Change (Sidqi Kaplo) revealed the holding of ambassadors from European countries in Sudan, meetings with political parties to persuade them of the need to immediately lift the support, and ruled out the support of the friends of Sudan for the transitional government only upon the recommendation of the World Bank, and the implementation of its conditions of economic liberalisation! (Al-Jareeda Issue No. 3052)!

It seems that the Minister of Finance, who is an expert in capitalist economics, does not understand the economy except through the presidency of the International Monetary Fund, so the man kept insisting on the pillar of this damned prescription; lifting subsidies on goods, especially fuel and bread! Opened the impact of the pressure of the crushed street with a high cost, the forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change previously intervened, and they agreed with the Minister to postpone the lifting of subsidies until the next economic conference, to be held next March, but the pressure of European embassies, the true incubator of the government’s executive branch, had the final say in starting to lift support from these two goods immediately, therefore, the government started to raise subsidies in a twisted way, by setting two prices for gasoline and bread, as the Ministry of Energy and Mining announced that it would raise the prices of commercially sold gasoline, as of mid-February. A litre is sold for 28 instead of 6 pounds. The Minister of Industry and Trade also announced: “The government will also implement within 45 days commercial bakeries that will sell unsupported bread,” (Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, 14/02/2020).

And since the government is a monopoly of the gasoline and bread commodities, and it deals with its citizens with the mentality of the greedy merchant, as a capitalist government, a levying government, the subsidised goods will be inaccessible, and as a result the queues for obtaining them will extend in exchange for commercial goods, this drives people towards commercial goods, so the Minister of Finance will announce to his benefactors, the European Union and the International Monetary Fund, his success in raising the alleged support!

The Minister of Finance, who announced in the month of September 2019 straight after giving the oath, that one of the items of his 200-day emergency program (implementing emergency, regulatory and penal measures to stabilise prices and alleviate living hardship)!! But whoever moves to reality finds that the hardship of life has tightened its grip on people’s necks, commodity prices have multiplied time and time again, and the Sudanese pound has lost more than 30% of its value, until the soul reached the throat, then the transitional government would only be prepared for the simple people to start raising subsidies to satisfy the creditors, as the Minister of Finance said!!

O the People of Sudan: The Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change that hijacked your revolution and placed politicians above you who hold foreign passports, lead you to the satisfaction of your enemy with the policy of the defunct regime itself: the implementation of the prescription of the International Monetary Fund, that will lead to an increase in the suffering, and they are not satisfied with that. Rather, they seek, under the guise of investment, to hand in the country’s wealth and resources, in agriculture, livestock, minerals, etc., to capitalist companies, to remain in poverty, hunger and destitution. This government and the political forces that instruct the orders of foreign embassies are the vanguard of modern colonialism, and what the Prime Minister requested from the United Nations on 01/29/2020 to place Sudan under the tutelage of a political mission from the United Nations, under Chapter VI, is only but the password that tells about these pamphlets!

The real change is through the uprooting of colonialism from its roots, and that is not under the capitalist system, but rather by adopting Islam as a system of life, implemented by the second Khilafah Rashida (righteous caliphate) state upon the method of the Prophethood, then, Allah willing, you will enjoy your wealth, out of the hands of the colonists and the dictates of their institutions and their embassies. The divine leaders under the Khilafah (Caliphate), will only lead you with a great revelation, implement Islam, and carry it to the world. In order to gain goodness in this world and the Hereafter, Hizb ut Tahrir invites you, to be amongst the workers.

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ

“O you who believe! answer (the call of) Allah and His Apostle when he calls you to that which gives you life” [Al-Anfal: 24]

Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayah Sudan

22 Jumada Al-Akhir AH

16/02/2020 CE