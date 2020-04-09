Greedy and Selfish Political Class are worse than the Pandemic itself

Afghan political and former Jihadi leaders continue their efforts to solve the political crisis that has emerged after last year’s presidential elections between President Ashraf Ghani and his contender and the self-declared President, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah. Former President Hamid Karzai, former Jihadi leaders Karim Khalili, Muhammad Muhaqiq, Sayed Ishaq Gilani, Sayed Hamid Gelani, Haji Din Muhammad, Zarar Moqbil, and Rahmatullah Nabil met in the Gulbudin Hikmatyar’s residence to discuss a political solution for post-electoral crisis. (Afghanistan Times)

Comment:

The residents of the Afghan key cities remain concerned over the state of their survival, given the gravity of their financial situations under the Covid-19 pandemic, and the lack of government’s proper response to the situation. However, the Afghan politicians and the leadership of the government are focused over their own power struggle instead, leaving Afghans at the mercy of pandemic and ever increasing hunger.

In the light of the efforts made by the Afghan political leaders the Afghan president, Ashraf Ghani, maintains his position of not admitting to any compromise for reducing the gravity of the situation and gives attention to the Covid-19 crisis. The self-proclaimed Second President, Abdullah Abdullah is also not ready to offer any sacrifices for the sake of the Afghan population, whose overwhelming majority lives under the poverty line.

In addition, the Afghan President is busy establishing alliances and introducing new policies to further strengthen his political position. One of these policies is to take over all financial matters under his direct control and avoid being answerable to any other entity, including the Parliament.

Moreover, there is no immediate plan for any proper response to the crisis, arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, other than maintaining a Western style all out quarantine without providing any food or financial packages for the people in need. In fact their lack of response in the beginning to quarantine every Afghan returnee, especially from Iran was due to their lack of interest to prevention of pandemic and being heavily involved in their intra-self-centric political endeavors.

Furthermore, every announcement that is made by the presidential palace to control the situation is only a reference to a mirage, because there are no remaining financial resources to provide assistance to the public, after all of these resources were either wrongly spent on last year’s bogus elections or the mega white corruption scandals committed by his dual-nationality team.

What is more striking is the fact that none of the political leaders even consider raising concerns over this matter due to their only focus on how to maintain their own influence over another. They have already given up on their pledge with Allah (swt) and now are here to give up on their pledge to their people as well; as a result, there is no sincere attempt from their sides to question the government over their lack of interest in prevention of an upcoming catastrophe.

The Afghan Chamber of Commerce has also become complacent in this crime, as they are providing false hope to the people, over financial packages that do not exist. In addition, there are no plans for how to assist those in immediate need while the major part of the urban population quarantined are the daily wagers, street vendors and those who can only go to bed with a full belly if they were able to work that day. There is also no plan for those who are well-off on how to purchase food once the markets are sealed. Therefore, the country is in a complete recession, which is a good recipe for a social crisis. It is only a matter of time, before their hunger turns into a flaming anger out of control.

The only emerging and foreseen situation because of the irresponsible attitude from the Afghan politicians can be a chaos that will engulf the entire country into its flames. However, despite many claims made by these so-called economists and foreign-trained public administrators, they have no clue on how to properly deal with the situation at hand. Their only focus is to maintain their own power share as well as to follow Kuffar in each and every step of theirs, no matter how harmful they are.

In conclusion, the selfishness and insincerity of the Afghan politicians is driving the Afghan society towards a complete chaos, and their nominal policies to deal with the pandemic is going to result in more harm than doing any good to the people. Their self-inflected recession has put many in hunger that may soon turn into an angry lava bringing the entire country into a chaotic situation. Had they considered an Islamic solution to this problem, the situation would have not been as grave as it is now. However, due to their lack commitment to be answerable to Allah (swt) and His creations, they only consider what suits their personal interests. Indeed, they harm the people more than pandemic will ever be able to do. Therefore, it is important to understand – more than ever before – the need for bringing a sincere Islamic political leadership that is only possible through the revival of the Islamic Caliphate (Khilafah), upon the footsteps of the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ.

Saifullah Mustanir

Director of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Afghanistan

#كورونا | #Covid19 | #Korona