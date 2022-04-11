Iraq: Obituary of a Dawah Carrier Ali Muwaffaq Saeed Al-Badri

[وَبَشِّرِ الصَّابِرِينَ * الَّذِينَ إِذَا أَصَابَتْهُمْ مُصِيبَةٌ قَالُوا إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ]

“Give good news to those who patiently endure * who, when faced with a disaster, say, “Surely to Allah we belong and to Him we will ˹all˺ return”.

[TMQ Al-Baqarah: 155-156]

The Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Iraq extends its deepest condolences to the family of the late Brother Ali Muwaffaq Saeed Al-Badri, who passed away yesterday evening, Monday, 3 Ramadan 1443 AH corresponding to April 4, 2022, after a long suffering from cancer and he, may Allah SWT have mercy on him, was one of the active dawah carriers despite his illness.

And as we extend our condolences to the families of the deceased, we also offer our condolences to all the dawah carriers asking the Almighty Allah to cover him with His vast Mercy and to pour upon him His good pleasure and forgiveness for him and to dwell in His vast gardens with the prophets, the people of truth, the martyrs, and the righteous and that is such an honourable company, and we ask Him the Almighty to inspire us and his family and relatives with patience and solace and that He does not deprive us of His reward and does not tempt us after Him, Ameen.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Iraq

Press Release

4 Ramadan 1443 – Tuesday, 5th April 2022

No: 03 / 1443

(Translated)