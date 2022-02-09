International Campaign: “The Khilafah: Ensuring Women’s Dignity, Security & Shariah Rights”

The month of Rajab marks the tragic anniversary of the loss of the Khilafah (Caliphate) more than 100 years ago in the Hijri calendar. This leading state ruled by Islam had always stood as a guard over the dignity, security and Shariah rights of women in the Muslim lands and beyond. Following the fall of the Khilafah, the lives of women in the region and Muslim women across the world became blighted with all forms of oppression and injustice, persecution and destitution under man-made systems and regimes – from democracies to dictatorships – which violated their honour, failed to provide them physical and financial security, and cared nothing for their God-given Shariah rights. Hopelessness, desperation and despair became the story of their lives in the absence of the shade and protection provided by the Laws and System of Allah (swt).

There is a path out of this living nightmare that millions of Muslim women are facing across the world, and that is the re-establishment of the Khilafah based upon the method of the Prophethood which the Prophet (saw) described as the guardian and shield of the Muslims. However, there are many fears, doubts and questions today about what such a state would mean for women and their status and rights. Such fears and misgivings are born from centuries old lies, fallacies and attacks by Western colonial governments, writers, media and feminists regarding the treatment of women under Islamic rule, which continue to be peddled today. Such myths and falsehoods were purposefully created and propagated by successive colonial rulers and their supporters to destroy the Khilafah and subsequently to prevent its return, with the aim of maintaining and furthering their colonial influence and control over the politics and resources of the Muslim lands.

So this Rajab, the Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir, has launched an international campaign to address these fears, doubts, and questions about the status of women under Islamic rule. The campaign entitled, “The Khilafah: Ensuring Women’s Dignity, Security & Shariah Rights” aims to present a clear understanding and vision of what life would genuinely be like for women under the shade of the Khilafah state with regards to their rights, roles and treatment as evidenced by the Islamic texts, and demonstrated by Islamic rule in the past, away from the orientalist and colonial lies and fantasies. Importantly, we will seek to explain how the principles, laws, institutions, structures and systems of the Khilafah would practically solve the many political, economic, judicial, educational, healthcare and social problems that women face today and that all man-made systems, including democracies – East and West – have failed to resolve.

We hope that you will follow and support this important campaign that aims to dismantle the lies, break the fears, and present the truth of the position of women under the Khilafah in order that we may turn despair into hope and establish a state that will end the living nightmare being suffered by millions of women today and build a brighter, more just, secure and dignified future for the women of this Muslim Ummah.

(وَعَدَ اللَّهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مِنكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُم فِي الْأَرْضِ كَمَا اسْتَخْلَفَ الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ وَلَيُمَكِّنَنَّ لَهُمْ دِينَهُمُ الَّذِي ارْتَضَى لَهُمْ وَلَيُبَدِّلَنَّهُم مِّن بَعْدِ خَوْفِهِمْ أَمْنًا يَعْبُدُونَنِي لَا يُشْرِكُونَ بِي شَيْئًا وَمَن كَفَرَ بَعْدَ ذَلِكَ فَأُوْلَئِكَ هُمُ الْفَاسِقُونَ)

“Allah has promised to those among you who believe and work righteous deeds, that He will, of a surety, grant them in the land, inheritance (of power), as He granted it to those before them; that He will establish in authority their religion – the one which He has chosen for them; and that He will change (their state), after the fear in which they lived, to one of security and peace: ‘They will worship Me (alone) and not associate aught with Me.’ If any do reject Faith after this, they are rebellious and wicked.” [An-Nur: 55]

1 Rajab 1443 – Wednesday, 2nd February 2022

