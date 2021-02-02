Intensifying the Injustice and Serving the Colonial KuffarThe Security Services in Jordan Abuse Those Who Defend the Prophet (saw)!

Nearly ten days after the arrest of Ibrahim al-Gharabli, a member of Hizb ut Tahrir, his family managed to visit him in Marka Prison, only to be surprised to see the effects of brutal and barbaric beating on him, and deliberately beating his injured discs on his backbone by the Preventive Security officers.

The Security Services arrested Ibrahim after his active participation in the campaign in defense of the noble Prophet (saw) and his confrontation against the offensive campaign led by the Crusader State France against the Prophet of Islam Muhammad (saw), thus absolving his responsibility before Allah (swt) in his ability, and declaring his rejection of this great evil.

The regime’s cronies in Jordan arrested Ibrahim on the grounds of this honorable act, which puts the regime and its associates in the position of defending those who insults the Messenger of Allah (saw) and this great Deen, and put them in the position of the attacker and seeking revenge against everyone who calls to Allah (swt) and the implementation of His (swt) Law. This is not surprising, for these are regimes established for the service of the kafir colonizers and are subservient to them.

We, as we hold the regime and its apparatus full responsibility for the health and safety of our brother Ibrahim, we assure them that arrests, beatings and abuse will not discourage the Dawah carriers from their call, but rather this will increase them in steadfastness and determination to move forward until the promise of Allah (swt) and the glad tidings of His Messenger (saw) is fulfilled by establishing the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, which moves the armies in support of the Messenger of Allah (saw), then France and the colonial kafir countries will forget the whispers of Satan.

[وَسَيَعْلَمُ الَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا أَيَّ مُنقَلَبٍ يَنقَلِبُونَ]

“And those who have wronged are going to know to what [kind of] return they will be returned” [Ash-Shu’ara: 227].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan