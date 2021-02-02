Views on the News: 20 Jan 2021

Headlines:

• The Sun is finally Setting on the Empire

• Will Iran Ever Learn

• US Expanding Military Presence in Saudi Arabia

The Sun is finally Setting on the Empire

This week, former UK Prime Minster Gordon Brown pointed out that public’s trust in the way the UK is run is breaking down. He said Covid-19 had exposed “tensions” between Whitehall and the nations and regions, who were often treated by the centre as if they were “invisible”. Brown is urging Boris Johnson to set up a commission to review how the country is governed and powers shared. Gordon Brown’s intervention comes amid a looming clash between Boris Johnson and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who has demanded the UK agree to another Scottish independence referendum if the SNP wins a majority in May’s elections. The UK like much of the Western world has seen a narrow elite benefit immensely at the expense of the majority for the population who struggle to make ends meet. Successive governments have tried to deflect their support of the elite by blaming Muslims, Immigrants and minorities as well as Europe for all the problems but many can now see the incompetent response to Covid and is just the latest example of the government neglect. It’s not surprising some of Britain’s regions are looking to secede with Westminster really representing the 1% only. The British Empire was where the sun never set, for many in the UK, sun set on their lives a long time ago.

Will Iran Ever Learn

The Zionist entity is showing their opposition to the Biden administration returning to the Iran nuclear deal. Some have even threatened a military strike on Iran if President Biden revives the deal, known as the JCPOA. A Zionist source confirmed: “Israel needs to know — and fast — whether Washington plans to stop Iran’s race to the bomb or take some action to do this,” the source said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. Earlier this month, Tzachi Hanegbi, an ‘Israeli’ minister from the Likud party, made the most direct public threat against Iran. Hanegbi said that if the US returns to the JCPOA that “Israel will again be alone against Iran” and will attack Iran’s nuclear program. Iran has continued to maintain that it is willing to return to compliance with the JCPOA if the Biden administration lifts sanctions. How Iran can even trust the US who unilaterally ripped up the nuclear accord shows how Iran lacks the political outlook to even protect itself. Iran entered the nuclear deal in 2015 when the US desperately needed it to enter Syria and save the Bashar al-Assad regime. But once this was achieved the US placed sanctions on Iran as it doesn’t want to share the region with it. Iran’s history has shown, each time it worked with the US, thinking the US would recognise it as a power in the region, the US humiliated it with sanctions and isolation. The Zionist role in the region includes containing Iran and keeping it line if it oversteps what the US wants form it. Through the Syrian uprising, Iran provided the regime with ground troops and militia forces, but the Zionist entity carried out attacks against Iran to ensure it didn’t establish a permanent and deep presence in Syria. The US never spoke out against the Zionist entity over this, despite being on the same side with Iran.

US Expanding Military Presence in Saudi Arabia

The US has revealed that the US military is expanding its operations in Saudi Arabia and looking to establish bases in the western part of the country. The initiative began about a year ago as was revealed by Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head of US Central Command. According to McKenzie, the US has been using various air bases and seaports in western Saudi Arabia and is working to build its own bases in the region. As part of the plan, the US and Saudi Arabia are negotiating infrastructure projects that would make two ports on the Red Sea and two airbases in the west more suitable for the use of the US military.

The idea is that US bases in Qatar, the UAE, and Bahrain are in the range of Iran’s ballistic missiles, and bases further west would be beneficial in a conflict with Tehran, something McKenzie explained to reporters. “The Arabian Gulf would be contested waters under any scenario of armed conflict with Iran, so you look at the places where you would move your forces as they enter the theater from being in a contested area,” he said. The Trump administration sent troops to Saudi Arabia in 2019, the first time US forces were deployed to the country since 2003. There are currently thousands of US troops in Saudi Arabia, along with fighter jets and other military equipment. Egypt was for long America’s key ally in the region along with Syria and with the US long fighting for Iraq. With Syria and Iraq broken and with Egypt struggling with its domestic problems, Saudi Arabia is now America’s key agent to achieve its goals in the region.