The Policy of Restraint and Assurance of No War Over Occupied Kashmir has Only Encouraged the Hindu State to Divert Forces to the Border with China

The mantra of peace with India of Pakistan’s rulers is now fully exposed as treacherous submission to the US, at the cost of vital national interests. The Hindu State is to move one strike corps from the border with Pakistan, to that with China, soon. So, we ask, upon whose orders has the Modi regime been assured of a restive border with Pakistan, so that the cowardly Indian army can muster up the courage to redeploy additional troops to face China? Having abandoned Occupied Kashmir to India upon US instructions, Pakistan’s rulers are now fulfilling the US dictate to restrain our noble armed forces from liberating Occupied Kashmir, despite their having the full capability to do so. Thus, traitors in Pakistan’s leadership are assisting the US in advancing its plan for India to counter China and the region’s Muslims, without any challenge from Pakistan.

Since 5 August 2019, Pakistan’s rulers have denied Pakistan’s willing armed forces the honor of liberating Occupied Kashmir, despite continual Indian aggression across the Line of Control and Working Boundary. Furthermore, Pakistan’s rulers have choked the Jihad in Kashmir under the cover of fulfilling FATF demands, as well as citing the fear of nuclear war and poverty. What worsens the treachery is that it is taking place at a time when India is evidently weak before China, with its economy in tatters with the Coronavirus issue worsening matters, whilst its military is shaken by the resisting brave Muslims of Occupied Kashmir. A ruler that is sincere to Allah (swt) and His Messenger (saw) alone would have certainly mobilized troops seeking martyrdom and victory, fully availing of such ideal circumstances that have been granted by Allah (swt). Yet, instead, traitors in Pakistan’s leadership have adopted such a pathetically weak stance, that the oppressive Hindu State has the confidence, even in its weakened state, to redeploy troops to face China.

O Lions of Pakistan’s Armed Forces! Every passing day makes clear that the strategic power of Pakistan is being used by the US due to pro-American agents embedded in Pakistan’s political and military leadership. Fully committed to the colonialist shackles and chains of international laws, international systems and international organizations, these traitors refuse to implement Islam internally and Islam’s foreign policy of Dawah and Jihad, externally. Standing on your shoulders, whilst insisting on your obedience, these traitors are the guardians of American and Indian interests in our region. Is it not high time to seize the traitors by their lying necks? Who amongst you will revive the glorious legacy of our Islamic forefathers? You are the sons of those who defeated Mongols, Tartars and crusaders. You are the sons of those who ruled the Indian Subcontinent, by all that Allah (swt) has revealed, for centuries. Grant your Nussrah now to Hizb ut Tahrir for the establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood, so that a rightly guided Khaleefah will lead you in battle with the enemies of the Ummah, forcing them into retreat, defeat and humiliation. Allah (swt) said,

[قَاتِلُوهُمْ يُعَذِّبْهُمُ اللَّهُ بِأَيْدِيكُمْ وَيُخْزِهِمْ وَيَنْصُرْكُمْ عَلَيْهِمْ وَيَشْفِ صُدُورَ قَوْمٍ مُؤْمِنِينَ]

“Make war on them. Allah will chastise them through you and will humiliate them. He will grant you victory over them, and will soothe the bosoms of those who believe.” [Surah At-Tauba 9:14].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

Monday, 12 th Jumada II 1442 AH – 25/01/2021 CE

No: 1442 / 44