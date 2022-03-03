Inegol (Turkey): Panel Discussion to Discuss the Islamic Solution to the Economic Crisis

Within the framework of the series of conferences, seminars and panels organized by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey under the title “The Islamic Solution to the Economic Crisis”, coinsiding with the 101 anniversary of the destruction of the Khilafah (Caliphate) in the 28th of Rajab 1342 AH, the party met with representatives of political parties, NGOs, representatives of local media and educators in the city of Inegol in the Bursa Province.

Speakers included: Ust. Serdar Yılmaz, Musa Bayoğlu, Mahmut Kar, Muhammed Emin Yildirim.

In our meeting, it was emphasized that the solutions and provisions of Islam in every field should be put on the agenda, and that Islam has detailed and original solutions in administration, economics, education and social fields, and it was emphasized that they are expressed in every platform.

The meeting ended with the desire and assurance of the significance in holding consultation and solutions meetings like these continuously in all fields.

For more information Click Here

Saturday, 18 Rajab 1443 AH – 19 February 2022 CE

Visit Websites of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey:

Official Site: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

Facebook: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

Twitter: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

Instagram: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

YouTube: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Turkey

Koklu Degisim Magazine