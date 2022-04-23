In the Month of Victory and Seeking Victory, Let Pakistan’s Armed Forces Give Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir, for the Re-Establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood, that Will Liberate Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa

Having trampled on the purified prayer mats of Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa with their boots, assaulted the chaste Muslim women, terrified the innocent Muslim children and fractured the limbs of the dignified Muslim men, the Jewish occupation forces have now bombed the Gaza Strip in Palestine.

O Muslims!

All of this violation of the sanctities of Islam, O Muslims, is in the Blessed Month of Ramadhan, the month of victory and seeking victory, the month of the defeat of the Quraysh at the Battle of Badr, the month of the dominance over the idolaters in the Opening of Makkah and the month of the crushing defeat of the crusader occupiers of Palestine in the Battle of Hattin. All of this humiliation, O Muslims, is when, compared to the 176,000 cowardly soldiers of the Jewish entity, the seven largest Muslim armies alone have a combined 2,787,500 lions, desiring martyrdom or victory. All of this unmet aggression, O Muslims, is when Pakistan’s ballistic missiles can be deployed to target Tel Aviv, creating effective cover for ground forces to move in and liberate Al-Aqsa Masjid. All of this arrogant loftiness that is not brought crashing down, O Muslims, is when the puny Jewish entity is surrounded by Muslim countries, trapped by land, sea and air. All of this belittling of the Islamic Ummah, O Muslims, is when Jordan, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Morocco can easily cut off supply lines to the Jewish entity and impose sanctions, bringing it to its knees before its defeat in battle. All of this, O Muslims, is because there is no Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood to ready your armed forces to fight in the Path of Allah (swt), until the lands are irrigated with the blood of martyrs, the occupied lands are liberated, the chaste Muslim women raise their hands in Dua, the Muslim children play without fear of the skies and the noble Muslim men raise the Takbeer in honor and celebration.

O Muslims of Pakistan’s Armed Forces!

We address you as the address to the rulers is of no consequence, for they have abandoned the Islamic Ummah as an unguarded orphan before its ruthless enemies. We address you as the men of Nussrah, fire and steel, protection and prevention, who can turn the tide of history in favor of the Muslims again. So who of you will rise as General Saad ibn Mu’adh (ra) who gave his Nussrah for the establishment of Islam as a ruling and governance? So who of you will rise as General Salahudin, unifying the fractured and shattered Islamic Ummah, as a prelude to the crushing defeat of the occupiers of Palestine and defilers of Al-Masjid Al-Aqsa. Hizb ut Tahrir under its Ameer, Sheikh Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah, calls you to your duty, so respond. Allah (swt) said,

[إِلاَّ تَنفِرُواْ يُعَذِّبْكُمْ عَذَابًا أَلِيمًا وَيَسْتَبْدِلْ قَوْمًا غَيْرَكُمْ وَلاَ تَضُرُّوهُ شَيْئًا وَاللّهُ عَلَى كُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدِيرٌ]

“If you do not march forth, Allah will chastise you grievously and will replace you by another people, while you will in no way be able to harm Him. Allah has power over everything.” [TMQ Surah At-Tauba 9: 39].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

21 Ramadan 1443 – Friday, 22nd April 2022

No: 57 / 1443