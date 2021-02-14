Humiliation, Abasement and Shame for Aidaroos in this World and Punishment in the Hereafter

On Sunday 31/01/2021, Aidaroos Al-Zubaidi, headed a delegation from the Southern Transitional Council, which began a visit to Moscow at the official invitation of the Russian government. During the visit, the state-run Russia Today TV channel, on Tuesday 02/02/2021, held an interview with Aidaroos Al-Zubaidi, head of the so-called Southern Transitional Council. In his answer to a question about the Transitional Council’s position on the normalization of some regimes with the Jewish entity, Aidaroos al-Zubaidi described the deed of UAE, Bahrain and Morocco regimes, which hastened to normalize with the Jewish entity, as a “perfect job”. And about the Transitional Council’s willingness to open an embassy for a Jewish entity in Aden when the State of the South is restored, and to normalize with the Jews, he replied that he is ready to normalize after the declaration of the State of the South.

Zubaidi’s insolence amounted to a blatant defiance of the feelings of all Muslims that cannot be tolerated, and a shame on our people in Yemen. For it was not enough for Aidaroos and his like their submission and reluctance to fight the Jews, and the abundant shedding of blood in the Muslims’ fighting among themselves, that they dared to normalize relations with the Jewish entity when people were silent about them.

Al-Zubaidi’s disgraceful statement regarding normalization with the Jewish entity delighted those whose hearts and eyes covered by a veil, from those working to redivide Yemen under the name of restoring the state of the South of Yemen. Whereas, the statement shocked a large segment of the people of southern Yemen whom Al-Zubaidi claims to represent them and speaks in their name. And this statement in which Zubaidi extends his hand to the usurpers of the land of Isra ‘and Miraj and the desecraters of the Blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, is considered opposing Allah and His Messenger, and Allah Almighty said:

(إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يُحَادُّونَ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ أُولَٰئِكَ فِي الْأَذَلِّينَ)

“Those who Oppose Allah and His Messenger, they will be Among the Lowest (Most Humiliated)” [Al-Mujadila: 20], and the Almighty said:

(إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يُحَادُّونَ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ كُبِتُوا كَمَا كُبِتَ الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ)

“Indeed, those who oppose Allah and His Messenger are abased as those before them were abased.” [Al-Mujadila: 5]. And What is gratifying to the Muslims is that the people of southern Yemen have explicitly stated that Palestine is the issue of all Muslims, and that no one can act with it as he pleases, flatter, or side with parties whatever they are, regional or international.

Aidaroos al-Zubaidi’s scramble towards normalization, along with Hani bin Buraik’s statement in which he expressed his willingness to visit Jerusalem under the spears of the Jews, revealed the truth of the Transitional Council to the people of Yemen and to the world, that it does not express the ideas and convictions of those whom the Messenger of Allah described as people of Iman, and therefore it is not for him to rule Southern Yemen, and this council and those like it have no interest in carrying out political actions that please Allah and His Messenger, and whoever among the politicians jumps on the shoulders of the people without their consent, such as Aidaroos, Hadi and the Houthis, their destiny is to disappear, and the people of Yemen must remove those who take advantage of opportunities and deceive People.

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Yemen call on the people of strength and power from the people of Yemen to be the people of Iman and wisdom and to put their hands in the hand of Hizb ut Tahrir to work on establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (righteous Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood, in compliance with Allah’s command to rule by Islam, and to fulfill His Almighty’s promise

(وَعَدَ اللَّهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مِنكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُمْ فِي الْأَرْضِ كَمَا اسْتَخْلَفَ الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ)

“Allah has promised those who have believed among you and done righteous deeds that He will surely grant them succession [to authority] upon the earth just as He granted it to those before them.” [An-Nur: 55], and the glad tiding of His Messenger (saw)

«ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ» “then there will be a Khilafah on the Method of Prophethood”. For it is the one that will liberate the Blessed Al-Aqsa from the desecration of Jews. The Prophet (saw) said:

«لَا تَقُومُ السَّاعَةُ حَتَّى تُقَاتِلُوا الْيَهُودَ حَتَّى يَقُولَ الْحَجَرُ وَرَاءَهُ الْيَهُودِيُّ يَا مُسْلِمُ هَذَا يَهُودِيٌّ وَرَائِي فَاقْتُلْهُ»

“The Hour will not be established until you fight with the Jews, and the stone behind which a Jew will be hiding will say. “O Muslim! There is a Jew hiding behind me, so kill him.” [Extracted by Bukhari].

