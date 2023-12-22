“How Do We Free Palestine?” An International Online Women’s Conference on Palestine Organised by the Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Coordination with the Women of Hizb ut Tahrir Globally

As the genocide and brutal siege on Gaza continues, and the terrorization, mass arrests and killing of Palestinians in the West Bank intensifies at the hands of the barbaric murderous Zionist entity, calls have reverberated across the globe, from Muslims and non-Muslims alike, for a ‘Free Palestine’. However, clarity is needed as to what a ‘Free Palestine’ actually constitutes in reality and how the liberation of Palestine can be practically achieved. Some continue to support the so-called two-state solution to end the bloodshed, while others promote the establishment of one-state based on democratic secular principles where Muslims, Jews and Christians share in political power.

There have also been calls to boycott the Zionist entity and companies that support it, as well as to intensify pressure on governments to coerce the genocidal occupation to end its mass murder and accept a ceasefire. Alongside this, there has been a powerful call emanating from Muslims across the world for the liberation of the entire Blessed Land of Palestine by mobilising the Muslim armies through the establishment of the leadership of the Islamic system and state – the Khilafah (Caliphate) based upon the method of the Prophethood. So what is the path and means to truly ‘Free Palestine’?

On Saturday 30th December, the Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in coordination with the women of Hizb ut Tahrir globally will be hosting an international online women’s conference on Palestine to address this question in detail. The event will include female panelists from Palestine, Turkiye, Tunisia, Indonesia, America and Britain.

The conference will examine in depth the various proposals and solutions being presented to end the Gaza genocide and establish justice and protection for the Muslims of Palestine. It will question the role and relevancy of the United Nations and international world order in preventing the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from their land. It will address the main obstacles preventing the liberation of Palestine and which enable the perpetuation of the crimes of the Zionist entity. And it will ask why the regimes of the Muslim lands have failed to use their economic, political, strategic and military leverage and power to protect the Muslims of Palestine from this brutal occupation and aid the liberation of this Blessed Land. Importantly, the conference will address the Islamic, practical and permanent solution to the occupation of Palestine, and the role of the Muslim Ummah, their influentials, scholars and their armies in bringing an end to this bloodbath. It will also question whether the mobilisation of the Muslim armies to liberate the entire land of Palestine from the Zionist occupation is a realistic goal, and if so – how it can be achieved. Additionally, the event will discuss how peace and security for Muslims, Christians, Jews and those of all faiths can only be established in the region through the return of the Islamic rule of the Khilafah state that enjoys a historical legacy of ensuring the rights of those of all beliefs, races and ethnicities under its system were guaranteed and protected. Panelists will also provide an insight into the thoughts, mood and call of the public, influentials and armies within their region towards the occupation of Palestine.

We hope Biithnillah that the conference will delineate a clear path to the liberation of Palestine to end the indescribable scale of suffering, pain, injustice and humiliation endured by our brothers and sisters for over seven long dark decades. Allah (swt) states:

[وَإِنِ اسْتَنصَرُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ فَعَلَيْكُمُ النَّصْرُ]

“And if they seek help of you for the religion, then you must help.” [Al-Anfaal 8:72]?

The conference is a WOMEN'S ONLY EVENT and will be in English. It will take place at 12:30pm GMT (3:30pm Madinah Time).

