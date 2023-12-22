Brutal Crimes and Field Executions, So Where are the Religious Brothers and Defending Men?!

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Observatory documented the discovery of about 15 decomposed bodies in the Shadia Abu Ghazaleh Government School in the Al-Fallujah area, west of the Jabalia camp. An initial examination revealed that they had been subjected to field executions during their interrogation by the army of the criminal Jewish entity. The Observatory added that the bodies of the martyrs were found after the military vehicles of the occupation army withdrew from inside and around the mentioned school after days of being there and abusing displaced people who had taken refuge there. According to eyewitnesses, among the martyrs were women, children, and the elderly.

The policy of field executions carried out by the occupation soldiers against civilians in shelters, hospitals and corridors that were said to be safe reveals the brutality and criminality of this criminal and cowardly entity, who directs its anger at defenseless civilians, women and children who have become a bank for his goals. For what sin were these civilians executed?! What danger do women, children and the elderly pose to this criminal entity?!

All fake humanitarian values and slogans have fallen and the truth of those who carried them in this brutal war has become clear. The reality of humanitarian institutions and bodies has also become clear and that they are tools in the hands of colonial states, and that they raise the slogan of rights and humanity when that serves the interests of their masters. However, when it comes to Muslims, they are deaf, silent, and blind. Rather, they are partners in the brutal crimes committed against the people of Gaza. The reality of feminist institutions that were working diligently in Gaza before the war to spread corruption, corrupt the Muslim family and make women in particular rebel against the provisions of Sharia law has also become clear, but today they are silent regarding the brutal crimes of the Jewish entity against women and children.

This criminal entity would not have committed these brutal crimes in front of the world, documented in audio and video, had it not been for the support of the colonial powers, led by America, the head of evil and crime, which gave it the green light and supplied it with money and weapons to commit massacres against the people of Gaza, and had it not been for the conspiracy and betrayal of the Arab and Muslim rulers and their protection, this entity would not have been secure, for these rulers tied up the Ummah and its armies so that they would not move to uproot it and support the people of Gaza.

O Muslims: Help the people of Palestine, help the people of Gaza, and reach to them before this criminal entity annihilates them. And disavow your traitorous rulers, and take the hand of your sons in the armies so that they move to support their brothers in Gaza and the rest of Palestine.

O soldiers and officers in the Muslim armies: What are you waiting for next to happen in order to take action?! When will you realize that there is no obedience to creation if it disobeys the Creator, and that these rulers and their masters will disavow you on the Day of Resurrection if you continue to obey them and fail to support your brothers. Will you then be among the losers in this world and the Hereafter?! Allah Almighty said:

[إِذْ تَبَرَّأَ ٱلَّذِينَ ٱتُّبِعُواْ مِنَ ٱلَّذِينَ ٱتَّبَعُواْ وَرَأَوُاْ ٱلْعَذَابَ وَتَقَطَّعَتْ بِهِمُ ٱلْأَسْبَابُ]

“˹Consider the Day˺ when those who misled others will disown their followers—when they face the torment—and the bonds that united them will be cut off.” [Al-Baqarah 2:166].

So side with your Ummah and write your names in the records of glory in this world and the Hereafter.

Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Press Release

4 Jumada II 1445 – Sunday 17th December 2023

No: AH / 018 1445

(Translated)