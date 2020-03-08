Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayah Turkey Holds Huge Khilafah Conference in Istanbul

“From Family to the State – Building an Islamic Society”

On 3rd of March, 2020, Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Turkey held a huge conference titled, “From Family to the State – Building an Islamic Society” which was attended by hundreds of Muslims. The conference held in Istanbul was part of the campaign, “Islam protects Family, Generations and Society”.

Topics of the conference were, “The Devastating Impact of the Istanbul Convention and Related Laws on The Family”, “The Importance of Family in Islam”, and “How to Protect Society and Family”.

Speakers at the conference were theologian Dr. Abdurrahim Şen; founder of the Siyer Vakfı (foundation) Muhammed Emin Yıldırım, and theologian Abdullah İmamoğlu.

The conference was moderated by M. Emin Yıldırım, author at Köklü Değişim Magazine, and commenced with the Qur’an recitation of Hafidh Burak Balta. Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Turkey, Mahmut Kar, held the opening speech of the conference.

Mahmut Kar: “This day was the day where 96 years ago our connection to Islam was cut. This day was the day where 96 years ago our protective shield was destroyed. We will never forget this day, and we will not allow this day to be forgotten!”

Afterwards the first speaker, Dr. Abdurrahim Şen held his speech…

Şen: “Anyone, who feels connected to these soils, must reconsider the laws regarding our women, for these were produced by the invading West, whose first deed when arriving on our soils 96 years ago, was to reach out claws to our women.” He further revealed how international agreements like the Istanbul Convention and CEDAW attack the Islamic view on family and women within Muslim societies.

The second speaker was the founder of the Siyer Vakfı (foundation), Muhammed Emin Yıldırım. In his speech, Yıldırım described the characteristic features of an Islamic State:

Yıldırım: “Having the words of “la ilahe illallah” written on their green flags, or having the words “Islamic Republic” in their name, does not make them an Islamic State! In order for a state to be Islamic, it needs to have the Oneness (Tawhid) in its roots, and justice in its branches.” He illustrated the duties of a Muslim society towards the Islamisation of life through examples from history.

Finally, theologian Abdullah İmamoğlu held the last speech.

İmamoglu said that every past day reminds us of the previous day, emphasizing that “it is the Islamic Khilafah State that will provide us a life, where Allah will be pleased with us.” He also reminded that the path to regaining dignity for the Muslims leads through the establishment of the Khilafah State. The conference ended with this speech.

Prior to the conference and after the conference Kadir Kaşıkçı, Ankara Representative of Köklü Değişim Media, held interviews with the conference speakers and conference guests.

Delegate of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Turkey