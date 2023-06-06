Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Tunisia Delivers an Open Letter to the Minister of Justice

On the morning of Thursday, 01/06/2023, a delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Tunisia, including the Head of the Political Office Ustaadh Abdul Raouf Al-Amiri and the Head of the Central Communications Committee Ustaadh Yassin bin Yahya, and member of the Central Communications Committee Ustaadh Lawyer Fathi Al-Khamiri, and member of the Media Office Ustaadh Ahmed Al-Tatar, handed the Minister of Justice, Ms. Leila Jaffal, an open letter about the escalation of the frequent arrests of Hizb ut Tahrir members in Tunisia.

The letter included a reminder of the Hizb’s approach to political work and an affirmation that it is a political party whose principle is the Islam and works to resume an Islamic way of life by establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood by adopting the ideological and political struggle and does not carry out any material actions whatsoever, but rather it criminalizes resorting to violence or seeking foreign support, given that this is prohibited by Sharia.

The letter also included a reference to the unfair trials that the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir were subjected to under the existing regime, whether before or after the revolution, affirming that the matter after July 25 became more dangerous, unfair and arbitrary, as the situation was no longer confined to some police practices rather the representatives of the Public Prosecution Office, despite their judicial status, had a negative role and in most cases went along with these random practices, where some members of the prosecution even refer the research reports to the judicial pole of terrorism, which constituted a dangerous turning point for a penal policy that is biased towards cordoning off and besieging the activity of Hizb ut Tahrir and attempting to intimidate its Shabab, including the arrest and conviction of the Head of the local office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Kelibia region, Ustaadh Adel Al-Ansari, for “violating the emergency law and distributing leaflets that would disturb the peace of public order.” The judiciary rushed to issue a two-year prison sentence with immediate enforcement!

Through this message, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Tunisia denounced the judiciary’s submission to unfair political dictates, considering that these behaviors reflect the failure of the judicial system in our country and its neglect of the minimum standards of independence and objectivity, and that the judiciary can only be independent and fair under the Islamic legislative system and within the framework of rightly guided rule based on Islam, which does not know favoritism or submission to an oppressor or tyrant, in implementation of the Almighty’s saying:

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ كُونُواْ قَوَّامِينَ للهِ شُهَدَاء بِالْقِسْطِ وَلاَ يَجْرِمَنَّكُمْ شَنَآنُ قَوْمٍ عَلَى أَلاَّ تَعْدِلُواْ اعْدِلُواْ هُوَ أَقْرَبُ لِلتَّقْوَى وَاتَّقُواْ اللهَ إِنَّ اللهَ خَبِيرٌ بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ]

“O believers! Stand firm for Allah and bear true testimony. Do not let the hatred of a people lead you to injustice. Be just! That is closer to righteousness. And be mindful of Allah. Surely Allah is All-Aware of what you do.” [Al-Ma’idah 5:8].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Press Release

12 Dhu al-Qi’dah 1444 – 1st June 2023

No: 25 / 1444

(Translated)