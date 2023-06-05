Homosexuality is Haram from Allah and Not by an Act of Parliament

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni signed the Anti-Homosexuality Bill into law after parliament watered it down. The legislation imposes the death penalty for so-called aggravated cases, which include having gay sex with someone below the age of 18 or where someone is infected with a life-long illness including HIV.

Comment:

The passage of the bill has received strong condemnation from the so-called human rights activist terming the legislation as ‘discriminatory that violates the rights of LGBTQ+. As expected, Western politicians and their organizations have too brushed the act describing it as ‘tragic’. In a joint statement, three of the world’s leading health campaign groups – the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar), UNAids and the Global Fund – said they were deeply concerned about the “harmful impact” of the legislation. US President Joe Biden described the passing of the law as a “tragic violation of universal human rights”, urging Uganda to repeal the legislation immediately or else will his administration will consider “additional steps” that include sanctions and restriction of entry into USA.

The Western politicians are truly the masters of double standard who show no respect to even their own treaties such as Westphalia Treaty that set up acceptance of a principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other sovereign states! Many countries are now under pressure from colonial masters to push for the LGBTQ+ agenda. Western powers are not stopping from interfering in the affairs of weak or subordinate states and even in the affairs of satellite states under one pretext or another.

It is crystal clear the protection of LGBTIQ+ “community” is an extensive campaign carried by Western secular – liberal powers that have already legalized homosexuality and apparently enshrined in their foreign policies objectives. This manifests in the impositions of granting the LGBTIQ+ rights and financial aid to third world countries.

As for this legislation, this was reached on the basis of Democracy which has given mankind right to make things lawful or unlawful besides Allah (swt). Parliament and senate are a law making bodies which claim to represent the will of the people thus making them sovereign who act laws according to their whims and desires. This is contrary to Islam which has put it clearly that legislation is none other than Allah. No one has a right to set what is lawful (halal) and unlawful (haram).

Therefore, Gay marriage is an act which is forbidden by Allah and is haram from Allah and not from an act of parliament. The passage of this law may be taken positively by many, but it should be made clear the same parliament on the other hand has legalized many grave sins and crimes such as consuming Riba and drinking alcohol which are forbidden by Allah (swt).

Shabani Mwalimu

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Kenya