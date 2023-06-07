These are the Soldiers of Egypt, Truly, and this is how their Anger for Allah should be

The Ummah continues to set the finest examples of sacrifice, proving that it is a living Ummah that may fall ill but never dies and never bids farewell. Whenever the flames of anger subside in the hearts of its people, the sincere ones ignite its spark and illuminate for them the paths of Nile against those who transgressed against their Ummah, violated its sanctities, defiled its sacred places, and shed its blood. On this Saturday, 3/6/2023, an Egyptian soldier, angered for the sake of Allah, His Messenger, and His Deen, attacked two Jewish soldiers, killing them, and then attacked those who came searching for them, killing one and injuring the other. The Jews took the initiative to announce what happened while they were in a state of shock. They did not expect that the blow would come to them from the Egyptian soldiers, whose rulers declare that their mission is to secure the Jewish entity. This young man came to them from their security, reviving the memory of Soliman Khattar and others who harmed the Jews and delighted the hearts of a grieving Ummah.

Although this was an individual act, it is not a passing event but rather indicates what is brewing in the hearts of the soldiers in terms of anger and what they are prepared to do in response to what the Jews are doing to their people in Palestine. All of this indicates the detachment of the rulers and the regime from the soldiers and the people, and whoever sees a semblance of opportunity will direct their anger towards the deformities of this abominable entity, which is submissive to this collaborating regime that protects the Jewish entity and stands between the people and its uprooting, even if by their bare hands. So, how would it be if this regime was uprooted and the path became clear for them to liberate all of Palestine? What would be the situation of the Jews at that time?”

O sincere ones in the Kinanah Army, your true duty is not to secure the Jewish entity, nor to protect a regime that protects it, nor to be occupied with trade, agriculture, or other distractions from your real role that the system lures you with through bribery and corruption, may Allah protect you from it. Your true duty is to protect the Ummah and its sanctities. How can its sanctities be violated and its land be usurped while there is a pulsating vein within you? How can you encounter Allah and His rulings being ignored and His Dawlah (state), which nurtures and protects your sanctities, being absent, while you are the descendants of the great Fateheen (conquerors)? So, follow the footsteps of your ancestors, support your Deen, and please Allah by supporting those who work to implement His Deen and establish His state.

O sincere ones in the Kinanah Army, this heroic young man and many like him among you burn with anger for Allah, His sanctities, and His sacred places, and nothing stands between them and their support for Islam except this collaborating regime. The correct path to liberating Palestine begins with uprooting this regime from its roots, along with all its tools and symbols, and fully and comprehensively implementing Islam in its Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood. This will raise the Raya (banner) of jihad, liberate the lands, and revive the legacy of the great Khulafa’ such as Harun al-Rashid and al-Mu’tasim, those who respond to the call and become angry for the sake of Allah, and thus their anger becomes victory and triumph. We ask Allah to grant victory to the sincere soldiers of Egypt and to make them the establishers of His state. Allahuma Ameen.

[وَالَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ وَهَاجَرُواْ وَجَاهَدُواْ فِي سَبِيلِ اللهِ وَالَّذِينَ آوَواْ وَّنَصَرُواْ أُولَئِكَ هُمُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ حَقّاً لَّهُم مَّغْفِرَة وَرِزْقٌ كَرِيمٌ]

“But those who have believed and emigrated and fought in the cause of Allah and those who gave shelter and aided – it is they who are the believers, truly. For them is forgiveness and noble provision” [Al-Anfal:74]

14 Dhu al-Qi’dah 1444 – Saturday, 3rd June 2023

