Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Sudan: Press Report 13/10/2021

The public events held by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan continued in the various regions of the country to create an informed public opinion of the provisions of Islam and its solutions related to the different systems of life. They dealt with various topics, including the system of governance in Islam, military coups, security breaches, education problems, and the events of eastern Sudan and others.

“Institutions of the Khilafah State in Ruling and Administration,” under this title the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan set up in the universities a corner for dialogue and discussion at Al Neelain University, Faculty of Economic and Social Studies on Monday, September 20, 2021, in which Yasser Abdullah explained the reality of the Caliphate as a system of ruling that Allah Almighty accepted for Muslims.

Under this title: “Human problems will not be solved except by the Islamic Khilafah,” Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan held a political address in the western Omdurman locality on September 22, 2021 in the Libyan Market, in which Ustaadh Abd al-Rahim Abdullah spoke, where he stated that since independence, six governments have passed through Sudan since independence: three military and three civilian, were two sides of the same coin, which is Capitalism, and it was a disaster for the nation.

“The Khilafah is the only one that stops coups and the struggle for power,” under this title, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan in the locality of Dukhainat held a political address in the El Kalakla Market El Lafa on September 23, 2021, in which Ustaadh Al-Fateh Abdullah explained that the reason for the repeated coups is that our politicians consider Rule and power are cake, so they fight over it, leaving the people immersed in their life problemsthat these same politicians caused by adopting the capitalist system based on levies and usurious loans that burdened the people.

On the same subject; Military Coups: the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan held a political address in the locality of Madani at the bus stop in Al Souq Al Kabeer on September 28, 2021 entitled: “Military coups are not a solution to the political crisis, but the solution is to bring Islam to power by establishing the Rightly-Guided Caliphate State.”

“How does change happen?” On September 29, 2021, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan held a political address in the locality of Omdurman West, in the Libya Market, in which Ustaadh Ishaq Muhammad Hussein began his speech by saying that man was made to love change, to be educated and so do the nations. The backward nation wants to be resurgent and advanced, but how does this change occur? Is it military coups? Or the elections that bring civilian governments? All this happened in Sudan, and there was no desired change.

Under the title: “Security Lawlessness in Sudan, Causes and Treatments,” Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan held a political address in the El Obeid locality in the Souq al-Kabeer next to the Suwar al-Dahab Mosque on September 29, 2021. Ustaadh Faisal Makki talked about the causes of insecurity in Sudan and that there are multiple components of power, which made the decision-making centers multiply.

The Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan in the Dekhinat locality also held a political address in the Al Kalakla Market on October 6, 2021 entitled: “Sudan’s crises can only be solved by the Rightly-Guided Caliphate,” in which Ustaadh Abdullah Hussein spoke about Sudan’s crises of governance and economy, meeting, education, security, and others, and he explained that these crises are due to the failure to make Islam the basis for governance.

“Sudan’s crises are exacerbating and the caliphate is the solution.” Under this title, Hizb ut-Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan held a political address in the locality of Omdurman West on October 6, 2021, in the Libyan Market, in which Sheikh Babiker Mahdi presented Sudan’s problems, such as the bread crisis and the scarcity of bread and water, insecurity and a rise in prices. He also pointed out that Hizb ut Tahrir has prepared a constitution for this country of 191 articles drawn from the Book of Allah and the Sunnah of His Messenger (saw). Hizb ut Tahrir calls upon the people to mobilize to join it to implement these articles.

Under the title “East Events in the Balance of Islam,” the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan held a political address in the city of Gedaref on October 9, 2021, in which Ustaadh Maysara Yahya spoke about the reality of the problem, its causes and how to treat it from Islam. And he showed the corruption of the tribal, regional or national association to which some of the people of eastern Sudan had strayed, and they are thus following the schemes of the colonial Kaffir to tear their country into their own hands.

The audience interacted with the good presentation and thanked Hizb ut Tahrir for addressing this vital issue and its interest in the issues of Muslims in general, and one of the highly appreciated interactions was a written message from one of the sisters expressing her confidence in Hizb ut Tahrir and describing it as the party we rely on because its constitution is the Deen and Sharia. And she wrote, “We are with you, and we do not accept humiliation or insults.”

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan held its monthly forum in the city of El Obeid on Saturday, October 9, 2021, which was titled: “The Reality of Education in Sudan, Problems and Remedies,” in which Ustaadh Ahmed Wadaa Abdel Karim spoke about the problems of education in Sudan, which are represented in the governments’ disavowal of their responsibility In education, politicians, thinkers and educated people were influenced by the civilization of the West, and the colonial states imposed their civilization and concepts on Islamic countries after the fall of the Ottoman Caliphate through the development of educational curricula.

The Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan in the locality of Al-Kalalat held a political address at the Sahaba Mosque on October 8, 2021, after the Friday prayer, entitled: “The Prophet’s Migration… Victory and Empowerment” in which Engineer Basil Mustafa stated that the Prophet (saw) emigrated to Medina on the same day. Friday, the 12th of Rabi’ al-Awwal of the fourteenth year of the Revelation, the true meaning of migration is that it formed a dividing line between two stages of the Prophetic message: the stage of da’wah and the stage of practical application. Until 1924 CE, when it was destroyed by the conspiracy of the Kufr states, Muslims must work to restore it with Hizb ut Tahrir.

“Educational Policy in the State of the Caliphate,” under this title, the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan set up in universities a corner for dialogue and discussion, on October 11, 2021. The Shabab, Abdullah Yaqoub and Al-Fateh Abdullah were the speakers, where the first speaker Abdullah addressed the reality of education in Sudan and its deterioration due to the lack of a clear vision by the Transitional Government, its improvised decisions, and lack of interest in education.

“The Problem of Eastern Sudan and Ways of Solution” under this title, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan held a political address in the city of El Obeid on October 13, 2021 in front of the Siwar al-Dhahab prayer hall, in which Ustaadh Muhammad Dafa Allah spoke, stating that the injustice that befalls the people of the East is not new, but the injustice is real. On all the people of Sudan since the entry of colonialism and the imposition of the greedy capitalist principle on the country, where injustice prevailed everywhere.

Delegate of The Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Sudan