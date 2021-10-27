Afghanistan’s Chaos cannot be Fixed by any Amount of Money

On the 12th of October 2021, the BBC reported on the G20 Summit of major economies that have pledged to support Afghanistan with billions of dollars in aid to avert a major catastrophe. German chancellor Angela Merkel said that this would be needed so the nation “should not be allowed to descend into chaos”. US President Joe Biden stressed that aid should be provided via independent international organisations and not directly to the Taliban. The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has committed to giving €1bn and Germany plans to give 600 million Euro.

Comment:

What should be understood is that these statements give a false sense of reality in that Afghanistan was somehow in a greater state of security and stability before the takeover of the Taliban regime. The fact that the nation was looted and stripped of its autonomy by these same governments faking concern for its future is laughable. These same G20 leaders all have a hand in colluding with corruption and death with arms deals and kickbacks the main centre of concern when plotting economic forecasts. Throwing money into a system devoid of the correct infrastructure and vision that truly serves humankind is a complete smoke screen to hide the fact that the people that need this money the most will never see the benefit of it. In the same manner, as when these treacherous foreign entries entered the region, social life and basic needs didn’t have a positive outcome.

There will never be an end to the suffering faced by the people of Afghanistan whist the rule of Allah (swt) remains outstanding and the comprehensive order of the ruling system of Quran and Sunnah are neglected.

Allah (swt) reveals the problem of taking the enemies of Allah (swt) as assistances in Surah 60;1,

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَا تَتَّخِذُوا عَدُوِّي وَعَدُوَّكُمْ أَوْلِيَاءَ تُلْقُونَ إِلَيْهِمْ بِالْمَوَدَّةِ وَقَدْ كَفَرُوا بِمَا جَاءَكُمْ مِنَ الْحَقِّ يُخْرِجُونَ الرَّسُولَ وَإِيَّاكُمْ أَنْ تُؤْمِنُوا بِاللَّهِ رَبِّكُمْ إِنْ كُنْتُمْ خَرَجْتُمْ جِهَادًا فِي سَبِيلِي وَابْتِغَاءَ مَرْضَاتِي تُسِرُّونَ إِلَيْهِمْ بِالْمَوَدَّةِ وَأَنَا أَعْلَمُ بِمَا أَخْفَيْتُمْ وَمَا أَعْلَنْتُمْ وَمَنْ يَفْعَلْهُ مِنْكُمْ فَقَدْ ضَلَّ سَوَاءَ السَّبِيلِ]

“O you who have believed, do not take My enemies and your enemies as allies,1 extending to them affection while they have disbelieved in what came to you of the truth, having driven out the Prophet and yourselves [only] because you believe in Allah, your Lord. If you have come out for jihād [i.e., fighting or striving] in My cause and seeking means to My approval, [take them not as friends]. You confide to them affection [i.e., instruction], but I am most knowing of what you have concealed and what you have declared. And whoever does it among you has certainly strayed from the soundness of the way..”

With this clear guidance in mind we as the witnesses to mankind must accept no solution except the correct ruling system of Islam as delivered the example of the Prophet (swt). Until this is realized, the problems of this Ummah will never cease to exist regardless of how many trillions of dollars are extended to the leaders who fail to obey the correct method of Islam.

Imrana Mohammed

Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir