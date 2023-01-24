Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Sudan Press Conference: At the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) Announcing the launch of Campaign to Combat Drugs

Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Sudan held a press conference on Sunday, 29 Jumada Al Akhir 1444 AH corresponding to 22 January 2023 CE, at the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) to launch a campaign on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the destruction of the Islamic State – the Khilafah (Caliphate) to combat drugs under the title, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan Campaign to Combat Drugs.

Full Recording of Press Conference

More Details, Visit Websites of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan:

Official site: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan

Facebook: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan

Youtube: Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan

Shabab Hizb ut Tahrir’s Page in Sudan’s Universities