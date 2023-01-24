The Imam from Crimea Received 17 years in Prison for Calling for Islam!

On January 12, the news agency BBC NEWS reported on its Russian-language page: “A military court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced Imam Raif Fevziev, detained in Russia-annexed Crimea, to 17 years in a strict regime colony. He was accused in the case of Hizb ut-Tahrir, an organization that is recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia but not in Ukraine.

The 42-year-old imam from the Crimean village of Strogonovka was tried under Russian law: he was accused of organizing a terrorist cell (Part 1 Article 205.5 of the Criminal Code) and preparing to seize power (Article 278 of the Criminal Code).

The day before, in the same “Southern District Military Court of Rostov-on-Don, five Crimean Muslims were sentenced to 13 years in prison – they are in a similar case of the Islamist party “Hizb ut-Tahrir”, recognized as terrorist in the Russian Federation”. This is reported by the members of the public association “Crimean Solidarity”.

Comment:

The Kremlin continues its crimes against the Muslims of Crimea, and in particular against the active Muslims who call for Islam. Knowing that Crimean Muslims will not abandon Islam and will continue to practice and spread their religion, the Kremlin regime, in order to establish its power over the Crimean Muslims, uses the method of physical intimidation in the form of searches, arrests, court executions and false accusations of terrorist activities.

Hizb ut Tahrir calls for Islam as a system for life that solves the problems of a man, society, and the state. Islam has laws for the social system, government, economy, education policy, foreign policy of the state, a system for punishment, and other laws.

Hizb ut Tahrir conducts ideological and political work according to the method of Prophethood, building an Islamic society. Hizb ut Tahrir’s ideas, being intellectual, persuade the mind of a man, and conform to his nature. These ideas have strong influence on their carriers, and everyone who at least once communicated with Hizb’s Shabab. And therefore, the Muslims of Crimea, being convinced of the ideas of Hizb ut Tahrir, having received calmness in the hearts, and with firm conviction, conduct work, on revival of an Islamic way of life without grief and without fear of arrests and oppressions. And by Allah’s will, in the near future, Allah will fulfill His promise to the Muslims of Crimea and to all the Muslims of the world. Allah Almighty said in His Noble Book:

(وَعَدَ اللَّهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مِنكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُم فِي الْأَرْضِ كَمَا اسْتَخْلَفَ الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ وَلَيُمَكِّنَنَّ لَهُمْ دِينَهُمُ الَّذِي ارْتَضَى لَهُمْ وَلَيُبَدِّلَنَّهُم مِّن بَعْدِ خَوْفِهِمْ أَمْنًا يَعْبُدُونَنِي لَا يُشْرِكُونَ بِي شَيْئًا وَمَن كَفَرَ بَعْدَ ذَلِكَ فَأُوْلَئِكَ هُمُ الْفَاسِقُونَ)

“Allah has promised those of you who believe and do good that He will certainly make them successors in the land, as He did with those before them; and will surely establish for them their faith which He has chosen for them; and will indeed change their fear into security—provided that they worship Me, associating nothing with Me. But whoever disbelieves after this promise, it is they who will be the rebellious” [24:55]

Eldar Khamzin

Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir