Hizb ut Tahrir Solely Commemorates the Centenary of the Demolition of the Khilafah (Caliphate)

Hizb ut Tahrir launched a large-scale media campaign throughout the month of Rajab to commemorate the centenary of the demolition of the Islamic Khilafah (Caliphate). The campaign, which was entitled: “Establish it, O Muslims” was concluded with a distinguished international conference. (Al-Waqiyah TV Channel).

Comment:

Despite all the harassment that the party’s members, men and women, were subjected to in various regions while performing their Shariah duty on the ground of arresting, blocking and banning, and despite the plots of the kuffar by blocking internet websites and deleting numerous online accounts of the social media sites and the accompanying, almost complete, media blackout, yet HIzb ut Tahrir succeeded in commemorating the centenary, spreading the idea, and bringing the issue back to minds again. The conference was held in the presence of a large number of its members, men and women, a large gathering of people on the Internet, and follow-up and a lively interaction that sends hope and increases confidence in the nearness of the victory and empowerment.

The party does not have satellite channels, local TV stations or radio stations, not due to negligence or being few in number, but because of the prohibition and the ban imposed on it to prevent it from communicating with the people. The party’s issue and thoughts are known from the first day, and it is known how dangerous its thoughts are on influential people and politicians locally and internationally. By Allah, it is the behaviour of the mighty and tyrant ones, such as Al-Walid bin Al-Mughairah, Abu Jahl, and Abu Lahab, and the Nimrod and the Pharaohs of this age, who fight those who call for good, and put them under siege and harass them in their work and livelihood.

Despite all this, the party revived this memory in the hearts and minds of Muslims to guide them to the path of their glory and the path of their elevation and restoration of their authority. This is its work since its inception nearly seventy years ago.

Perhaps I was naive to expect something from any Islamic movement or any Islamic group in the world to discuss this occasion with the party, but this did not happen. And this, by Allah, is one of the evidence for the sincerity of this call by its distinction and uniqueness with this good quality, and this great idea, which is only addressed, preserved and adhered to by the sincere, who are the aware and promising group that does not fear the blame of the blamers, for the sake of Allah, and works night and day tirelessly to educate the Ummah, to remind it and to guide it to the truth and to the path of salvation from what it is in, from humiliation, dishonour and loss.

May Allah (swt) bless this great party, and may Allah (swt) reward its Amir, the eminent scholar, Ata bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah, the best reward. And may Allah reward the workers in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir, and its apparatus, and members, men and women, and may Allah (swt) make their work an asset for them on the Day of Resurrection, and that they will be a weight in the balance of the Ummah, bringing victory to it and empowerment on Earth. Allah has promised us, and we, with the help of Allah (swt), will proceed on the path of truth, not harmed by those who oppose us and not stopped by those who let us down, until Allah (swt) grants us the clear victory.

Written to the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Eng. Yusuf Salamah – Germany