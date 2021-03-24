Hizb ut Tahrir Concludes its Campaign on the Centenary of the Demolition of the Khilafah (Caliphate) with a Distinguished international Conference

Hizb ut Tahrir and its Central Media Office concluded the campaign it launched at the beginning of the month of Rajab to commemorate the centenary of the demolition of the Khilafah (Caliphate), which was titled: “Establish it O Muslims” with a distinguished international conference. (Al-Waqiyah TV Channel)

Comment:

In a month like this Hijri month of the Hijri year 1342, the “stepson” of the British, Mustafa Kamal, demolished the Islamic Khilafah with the help of a number of traitors of the Turks and Arabs. On this anniversary, the Islamic Ummah passed a hundred Hijri years without the ruling by Islam, and without a political entity that unites the Ummah and governs it with the law of Allah and carries Islam to all people.

On this occasion, the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir launched a global campaign entitled: “Establish it, O Muslims,” in which it carried out many Dawah activities on the Internet and on the ground, reminding the Islamic Ummah of the obligation from Allah (swt) on them, which is the ruling by what Allah has revealed, and addressing the people of power and protection in it to do their duty to support the Deen of Allah and bring it to power.

The campaign activities concluded with a distinguished international conference, which was opened by an audio speech by the Amir of Hizb ut Tahrir, the great scholar Ata bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah, in which he presented to the Ummah its reality when it was living under the shade of the Khilafah, the pride in which it was in, and its reality after the demolition of the Khilafah of fragmentation and division, humiliation and dishonour, plundering of its wealth, shedding of its blood. He (the Amir) repeated the advice to the Ummah to make the issue of restoring the Khilafah a vital issue that deserves to be taken as a measure of life-or-death.

A group of Hizb ut Tahrir righteous members from different Muslim countries spoke at the conference in several languages, their concern is one, and their issue is one, which is the restoration of the Islamic Khilafah. In it they discussed many issues explaining the Islamic view on them and explained the ability of Islam to address all people’s problems.

Although the health conditions necessitated by the Coronavirus crisis, and although the conference was held on the Internet, it was distinguished by a huge presence; there was no similar attendance to it, and it witnessed a huge interaction on the social media sites in which it was broadcasted. May Allah bless Hizb ut Tahrir, its Amir, the Central Media Office, its apparatus, members, men and women, and may Allah make their actions in the balance of their righteous deeds, empower them on Earth, make them establish prayer, pay zakat, enjoin good and forbid evil, and to Allah are the consequence of matters.

#أقيموا_الخلافة

#ReturnTheKhilafah

#YenidenHilafet

#خلافت_کو_قائم_کرو

Written to the Central Media Office Radio of Hizb ut Tahrir by

Khaleefah Muhammad – Wilayah Jordan

(Translated)