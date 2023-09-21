Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Lebanon Continues its Tours of Activities in Sidon Concerning Ain al-Hilweh Camp and the Repercussions of Its Events

Since the outbreak of events in Ain al-Hilweh camp on 29/7/2023, especially during and after the second, most violent round, which broke out on the night of Thursday, 6/9/2023, which led to great destruction, especially on the outskirts of Ain al-Hilweh camp, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Lebanon has made every effort to continue its work to try to suppress strife and stop the fighting by communicating with politicians and actors in the city of Sidon and in the Ain al-Hilweh camp.

In this context, a delegation from the party toured the city of Sidon, and conducted visits to his Eminence the Mufti of Sidon and its judges, Sheikh Salim Soussan, the Deputy Head of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Group in Lebanon, Dr. Bassam Hammoud, and his Excellency the Secretary-General of the Nasserite Popular Organization, MP Dr. Osama Saad. The delegation included Brother Engineer Bilal Zidane, member of the party’s Central Communications Committee in Wilayah of Lebanon, and Brother Haj Hassan Nahas, member of the party’s Media Office in the Wilayah. They were accompanied from Ain al-Hilweh camp by member of Hizb ut Tahrir, Engineer Wajdi Shehadeh.

The discussion focused on presenting the party’s political opinion on what happened in the camp and its impact on the people of the camp and its neighbourhood, and that what happened was part of an American plan specific to this region and its extension to southern Lebanon, in connection and in conjunction with the demarcation of the land borders, and before them the sea borders, which will lead to reducing the state of conflict with the Jewish entity to minimum limits in accordance with America’s own interests in Lebanon and its environs. There are many indicators of this, such as the American movement in this region for years, and the striking statement of the US State Department spokesman on 1/8/2023 regarding the events in the camp during the first round of the battles, the suspicious silence of the Lebanese authority, and the simultaneous visit of Hochstein and Hossein Amir Abdollahian on 30/7/2023, which cast a shadow over the slow reaction of effective Lebanese parties.

The delegation affirmed the Hizb’s rejection of killings, assassinations, and liquidations from all parties, which are not permissible by Shariah, reason, or ties of blood and brotherhood. Then the delegation pointed out that it sought to create a general atmosphere of movement among the people of Sidon and its activities against the fighting that had occurred, and to form popular pressure from the people of the city and its surroundings to try to quell the strife that had affected everyone. The delegation hoped that the movement would be more effective than the city’s politicians and its activities if such events occurred again – Allah forbid – and that the work of politicians and activities in the city should not appear to be biased except for the benefit of the people, their lives, their interests, and the preservation of their lives and security. This necessitates rapid communication to avoid repercussions.

The delegation found a general response from all parties to what it presented. They informed them of some of the movements they had taken, and stressed their continued attempts to contain any repercussions, and to communicate with all parties to monitor every development, to preserve the security and safety of the people of Ain al-Hilweh camp, the city of Sidon, and the surrounding area. The delegation handed over the political opinion issued by Hizb ut Tahrir in the Wilayah of Lebanon in this regard to everyone who visited them.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Lebanon

Press Release

3 Rabi’ I 1445 – Monday 18th September 2023

No: H. T L 1445 / 03

(Translated)