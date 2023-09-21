Delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Lebanon Tours Islamic Forces, Leaders, and Community Activities in the Ain al-Hilweh Refugee Camp to Monitor the Repercussions of its Recent Events

A delegation from Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Lebanon, led by the member of the Central Communications Committee, Engineer Bilal Zaidan, and the member of the Media Office, Hajj Hasan Nahhas, along with Hajj Ali Aslan and Brother Imad Abu Al-Hija from the Ain al-Hilweh area, visited.

The tour included brothers in Asbat Al-Ansar Al-Islamyah, the Islamic Jihad Movement, Brother Colonel Munir al-Maqdah, a member of the [Lebanon] Command in Fatah Movement, Brother Colonel Mahmoud Abdelmajeed (Abu Al-Abd Al-Lino), responsible for the reformist current in Fatah Movement in the camp, and activist Brother Hajj Abu Wael Zeaiter.

The focus of these tours is on the active role of these movements and activities in stopping the conflict that occurred in the camp. There is a necessity for a continuous active role on the ground in the coming days, after obtaining the consensus of the camp’s residents, in order to preserve their security and prevent further bloodshed.

The delegation also clarified its political stance, which is based on the belief that the camp is part of an international conspiracy aimed at dismantling its structure. This conspiracy’s manifestations were evident in the destruction and displacement that occurred to the camp’s residents, especially on its outskirts. Bringing suspects to justice should not involve destroying homes over the heads of the innocent. Ain al-Hilweh camp is not a hotbed of terrorism, as some have come to describe it. Instead, it has become an old-new pretext for carrying out actions that lack legitimacy, reason, or legality, except for the law of terrorism crafted by America and distributed to its puppets, allowing them to violate all sanctities.

During their visits, the delegation found a positive response to their presentation. They also observed a clear awareness among those they met regarding what was happening. These individuals realized that the situation had evolved beyond merely apprehending suspects and that what had occurred under this pretext was not endorsed by anyone rational, not even by military logic in such a geographically confined area.

Both sides mutually emphasized that resorting to the logic of weapons, settling scores, and assassinations is unacceptable from any side. They acknowledged that breaking free from this cycle depends on achieving consensus among the wise individuals who lead the camp, collaborate in managing its affairs, and stand against any attempt to breach the peace within the camp and its vicinity.

After the tour, the delegation roamed through some areas of the camp that had suffered significant destruction, which might not even be reflected in the published images. They found efforts from the residents to create an atmosphere for the return of normal life, with the hope of not returning to the cycle of conflict among the brothers and the community.

Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Lebanon expresses gratitude to those who warmly received them, despite the harsh circumstances they have been through. They affirm their commitment to continue their work, commanding what is right and forbidding what is wrong, until Allah Almighty grants the great relief from Him by Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) in the method of the Prophethood, where true security, as ordained by Allah Azza wa Jal for His servants under His rulings.

[إِنَّ اللَّهَ بَالِغُ أَمْرِهِ ۚ قَدْ جَعَلَ اللَّهُ لِكُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدْرًا]

“Indeed, Allah will accomplish His purpose. Allah has already set for everything a [decreed] extent” [At-Talaq:3].

