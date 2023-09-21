Economic Misery: Fruit of Capitalist Economic Evil Tree Uprooted from upon the Earth

One year after Kenya Kwanza regime was handed over, ruins of power, economic situation and livelihood of the ordinary citizens has worsened. The fact was with high expectations from citizenry to current regime to salvage and ease the cost of living and the burden of national debt, apparently the hopes have turned into mere mirage.

We are obliged to elaborate the following:

This state of the nation is a manifestation of ideological and political bankruptcy. It is crystal clear, the political leadership with bloom and gloom of the political rhetoric under all democratic political campaigns is nothing less than giving lifespan to an already systematic failure of Capitalist economic system. By nature, Capitalism gives birth to a high standard of political hypocrisy regardless of the political wings and affiliations. For this reason, it has become a political norm and customary in Democracy for the political class to put outright lies and engage in the political blame game while the elephant in the room is none other than Capitalist Ideology itself. By adopting erranouses capitalist policies such as high taxation, high interest rate, financial borrowing and other austerity measures, the humanitarian value is lost in translation. This means human cost in terms of high cost of living, high unemployment rate, social upheavals and increase security lapses is of irrelevance upon the eyes of capitalist economists. Furthermore, the fundamental fatal of Capitalism is to view economic statistical data as Holy Grail despite human cost.

Islam is the only choice for liberating humanity from these perpetual economic miseries and failures as it guarantees all public properties to the solely service of the public benefit. This aspect primarily eliminates taxation as the main source of revenue hence leaving the consumption and income driven only by the market forces (supply and demand). Islam stands as historical proof of how humanity was elevated from the shackles of enslavement of taxation, usury and political hypocrisy.

The Islamic economic system under the shade of the Khilafah (Caliphate) State to be established sooner than later, in one of the Muslim countries, the livelihood will be easily attainable.

[أَلَمْ تَرَ كَيْفَ ضَرَبَ اللهُ مَثَلًا كَلِمَةً طَيِّبَةً كَشَجَرَةٍ طَيِّبَةٍ أَصْلُهَا ثَابِتٌ وَفَرْعُهَا فِي السَّمَاءِ * تُؤْتِي أُكُلَهَا كُلَّ حِينٍ بِإِذْنِ رَبِّهَا وَيَضْرِبُ اللهُ الْأَمْثَالَ لِلنَّاسِ لَعَلَّهُمْ يَتَذَكَّرُونَ]

“Do you not see how Allah compares a good word to a good tree? Its root is firm and its branches reach the sky, ˹always˺ yielding its fruit in every season by the Will of its Lord. This is how Allah sets forth parables for the people, so perhaps they will be mindful.” [Ibrahim: 24-25]

Shabani Mwalimu

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Kenya

Press Release

1 Rabi’ I 1445 – Saturday, 16th September 2023

No: AH 03 / 1445