Hizb ut Tahrir / Morocco Extends its Condolences to the People of Morocco for the Victims of the Earthquake on 8/9/2023

Alhamdullah, who there is no hamd (praise to) for any harm except Him.

Allah’s Messenger (saw) said,

«الشُّهَداءُ خَمْسَةٌ: المَطْعُونُ، والمَبْطُونُ، والغَرِقُ، وصاحِبُ الهَدْمِ، والشَّهِيدُ في سَبيلِ اللهِ»

“Five are regarded as martyrs: They are those who die because of plague, Abdominal disease, drowning or a falling building etc., and the martyrs in Allah’s Cause.” (Agreed upon)

We ask Allah to accept those who perished in the earthquake among the ranks of the Shuhda’a. We also ask Him, Subhanahu w Ta’ala, for speedy recovery for the wounded and for good compensation for the families and properties affected.

We consider the Shuhada’a with Allah, and we do not despair of what has befallen us. We only say what pleases Allah: “Inna lillah wa ina illayhi Rajoon. Hasbuna Allahu wa ni’am alwakeel”.

We remind people that whatever trials and tribulations they face, even if they appear to be natural events, Allah is the one who controls them, and He unleashes them upon whomever He wills, whenever He wills, and redirects them away from whomever He wills. Therefore, we are content with what Allah has decreed for us, and we turn to Him in repentance and seek His forgiveness, hastening our steps toward Allah, hoping that He will take us while pleased with us.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Morocco

Press Release

23 Safar 1445 – Friday 8th September 2023

No: AH / 01 1445

