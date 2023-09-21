Hasina Government is not only Wasting People’s Money but also Betraying the Muslims by Purchasing Aircraft and Satellites from France, the Avowed Enemy of Islam

When people are paying a heavy price for the dengue epidemic in the country, with unprecedented shortage of beds in hospitals, lack of adequate medical supplies and even of common saline supplementary, the government has taken up two new looting projects. It has announced to buy ten A350 aircrafts and Bangabandhu-2 satellite from the French company Airbus. After the bilateral meeting with Sheikh Hasina, in a joint press conference on Monday September 11, French President Emmanuel Macron thanked the Hasina government for trusting in French aerospace and for promising to buy aircraft and satellites from them. Airplanes and satellite projects are absolute mockery from these secular rulers to the people. They are careless to ensure the basic health infrastructure for the people but are willing to place more burdens on people by further new debts. Earlier, Hasina government launched Bangabandhu-1 satellite at the cost of Taka 30 billion of the people money, but the people are still in the dark as how much money Bangladesh has earned through this project; rather they saw their per capita debt burden has increased. (Bangabandhu Satellite: What is the need for a second satellite when the first is unprofitable? BBC Bangla, 3 February, 2022).

Meanwhile foreign debt dependent mega looting projects ($100 billion) have plunged the country into a sea of debt. Yet the Hasina government, intoxicated by the frenzy of looting, has taken on new projects from Colonialist Crusader France, which has a long history of enmity against Islam and Muslims. France conquered Muslim land Algeria in 1830 and killed and massacred Muslims without any mercy. France played a major role in 1924 along with Britain to destroy the Ottoman Khilafah (Caliphate). Since then, France has been leading the cultural war to build hatred and anger against Islam. She has been relentlessly stoking Islamophobia by desecrating the Holy Quran, displaying disgusting Charlie Hebdo cartoons in French government buildings to insult our beloved Rasulullah (saw), banning street prayers, closing down numerous Islamic private schools and hundreds of mosques across France in the name of combating ‘extremist Islam”! In 2011, France banned the wearing of face veils, including the burka and niqab, in public places. And under the leadership of President Emmanuel Macron, the country is more aggressive than ever in its ideological war against Islam. Macron earlier stated that ‘Islam is in crisis all over the world’ and openly vowed to fight Islam and urged people to do so. In continuation to this attack, in this month, his government has banned the wearing of hijab by Muslim girls in French schools.

O Muslims! Historically, France is the colonialist murderer of Muslims and invader of Muslim lands. And France’s never-ending crusades against Muslims is now being led by the current French President Macron, the avowed enemy of Allah (swt) and the Muslims. So, the relations with France should have been the relations of war. But Sheikh Hasina, whose loyalty (al wala) is not to Allah Azza Wa Jal but to the Kafir Colonialists, not only laid out red carpet for the enemy of Allah, but also is now wasting vast amounts of the Ummah’s money to fulfil France’s interests. These secular puppet rulers are the zaleem (oppressors) do not pay heed to Allah’s command:

[إِنَّمَا يَنْهَاكُمْ اللَّهُ عَنْ الَّذِينَ قَاتَلُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ وَأَخْرَجُوكُمْ مِنْ دِيَارِكُمْ وَظَاهَرُوا عَلَى إِخْرَاجِكُمْ أَنْ تَوَلَّوْهُمْ وَمَنْ يَتَوَلَّهُمْ فَأُوْلَئِكَ هُمْ الظَّالِمُونَ]

“Allah merely forbids you from taking as friends those who have fought you in the deen and driven you from your homes and who supported your expulsion. Any who take them as friends are wrongdoers.” [Al-Mumtahanah, 60:9].

O Muslims! These secular rulers are the blood-sucking leeches that are born out of the womb of western colonialist world order. They exist to serve their Islam-hating western masters at the expense of their own people. They loot our wealth and waste our money on useless projects like buying airplanes and satellite projects to please their Western masters. This is their politics that is deeply rooted in greed, treachery and deceit. They know they are not accountable to the people but to the Kafir western colonialists. So, they seek to gain power and retain it through the enemies of Allah and the believers. So, you must strive to bring back the true guardianship of Islam, the promised Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, and denounce these traitorous western-backed rulers who are guaranteed with infinite shame and darkness by the Almighty on the Day of Judgement. RasulAllah (saw) said,

«لِكُلِّ غَادِرٍ لِوَاءٌ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ يُرْفَعُ لَهُ بِقَدْرِ غَدْرِهِ أَلَا وَلَا غَادِرَ أَعْظَمُ غَدْرًا مِنْ أَمِيرِ عَامَّةٍ»

“Everyone who breaks a covenant will have a flag by his rear on the Day of Resurrection. It will be raised (higher) according to the nature of his breach. Behold! There will be none more treacherous than a ruler who breaks his covenant with the Muslim masses.” (Muslim)

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Bangladesh

Press Release

4 Rabi’ I 1445 – Tuesday 19th September 2023

No: 06 / 1445