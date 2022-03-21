Herzog’s Invitation to Turkey is a Betrayal of Al-Aqsa Mosque!

The Presidency Communication Department announced the visit of the head of the usurper Jewish entity Herzog to Turkey at the invitation of President Erdogan. It stated that steps to be taken to improve cooperation between Turkey and the Jewish entity and current regional and international issues would be discussed during the March 9-10 meeting between Erdogan and Jewish President Herzog.

This president, who will come to Turkey as an official guest, represents the Jewish entity that usurped the blessed land in 1948. Also, this person is a representative of the criminal entity that bombed innocent children on the beaches of Gaza and killed Muslims on board the Mavi Marmara like a pirate in the Mediterranean. This person is a representative of the cowardly and despicable entity that erects checkpoints every year during the month of Ramadan, prevents Muslims from entering the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, prevents them from performing their worship, and stains the blessed month of Ramadan with blood for various excuses every year. This person is also a representative of the thug entity that grants Muslim homes that were forcibly confiscated in Al-Quds, Al-Khalil, the West Bank and all over Palestine to Jewish settlers. This person is no different from his predecessors, Netanyahu, Sharon and Peres. Because this person comes to Turkey to represent the “axis of evil”, the usurping entity that occupies the land of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, which Erdogan previously referred to as the “state of terrorism.

This usurping entity will remain steadfast because of the backing of America and the West that are hostile to Islam, and the rulers loyal to them. For 74 years, it continued its massacres, drawing courage from the cowardice of Arab countries and the silence of the rulers in Turkey and other Islamic countries. Therefore, it is not permissible in Shariah to invite him to Turkey, which is an Islamic land. Sitting with him at the same table and discussing with him is a betrayal of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Palestine, the Mavi Marmara, the martyrs, and all Muslims.

Erdogan should immediately cancel this invitation if he was sincere in his previous statements regarding this usurping entity. And if he forgot his words, we remind him in the name of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Turkey, that he previously said: “As long as I am in this position, I can never think of anything positive with ‘Israel’…! We cannot look favourably upon the terrorist state (Israel.) As I said yesterday, my call is directed to the Muslim world. These tribulations will continue unless it makes clear its position against ‘Israel’. Our position is clear and frank. We have reached the point where we are resetting our relationship with ‘Israel’ that is currently committing genocide!” But you are still in your position now, and the usurping entity continues to massacre Muslims in Palestine! Nothing has changed since then! In fact, the soldiers of this cowardly entity last week threw stun grenades at innocent children, injuring some of them, and beating and detaining other children. But you have forgotten and ignored all these crimes and atrocities committed by the occupiers.

O Rulers: The value of Al-Quds and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque for Muslims is not only related to their occupation, but is also a blessed land in our Deen. Al-Aqsa Mosque is the first Qibla for Muslims. It is the place from which the Messenger ascended to heaven on the night of Al-Isra Wal Mi’raj. No occupying entity can be accepted on Islamic lands. It is absolutely unacceptable that this occupation takes place on the sacred land. Therefore, recognizing this usurping entity, and communicating and cooperating with it in military, political, commercial, or any other issue, is forbidden by Shariah and is politically rejected. What the rulers of Islamic countries, especially Turkey, should do is to cut all ties with this usurping entity and declare war against it. Allah (swt) says:

[لَتَجِدَنَّ أَشَدَّ النَّاسِ عَدَاوَةً لِلَّذِينَ آمَنُوا الْيَهُودَ وَالَّذِينَ أَشْرَكُوا]

“You will surely find the most intense of the people in animosity toward the believers [to be] the Jews and those who associate others with Allah” [Al-Ma’ida: 82].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Turkey

5 Sha’aban 1443 – Tuesday, 8th March 2022

