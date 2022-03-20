The Bajwa-Imran Regime’s Restraint Before an Indian Missile Landing on Pakistani Soil, Unleashes Humiliation Upon the Defiant

An Indian supersonic BrahMos missile has been fired by India, impacting upon Mian Channu, having crossed 124 km into Pakistani air space and striking its soil. Yet, in a weak, restrained response to flagrant Indian aggression, Pakistan’s rulers confined themselves to words, speaking of the need for the West to breaking its silence, take note and guard against accidental war. Before BJP-led India became a strategic ally of the United States, every brick it threw was responded to with rocks, including the acquisition of nuclear missile capability, establishing a well-funded, trained and supplied infrastructure for Jihad to liberate Occupied Kashmir, which shattered the resolve of India’s 900,000 troops and inspired the creation of the Khalistan movement for the liberation of Sikhs. However, now, whether Modi forcibly annexed Occupied Kashmir or brutally oppressed Muslims within Occupied Kashmir and India itself, the Bajwa-Imran regime exercises restraint in accordance to Biden’s demands, so as not to obstruct the rise of India as the region’s dominant power.

The spineless Bajwa-Imran regime exercises criminal restraint, having signed a cowardly ceasefire agreement over the Line of Control, so that India can focus fully on China, as Biden needs. This is even though, after the withdrawal of the US from Afghanistan, Pakistan’s armed forces can easily cross the Line of Control to liberate Occupied Kashmir, particularly at a time of increased Chinese-Indian tensions and when the world’s major powers are embroiled over Ukraine. Instead, the regime passed a law to grant relief to the Indian terrorist mastermind Kulbhushan Yadav, allowed Indian Navy submarines to violate Pakistani waters twice and allowed an Indian hypersonic missile to violate Pakistani airspace, without shooting it down, and strike Pakistani soil, without immediately deploying second strike capabilities, carelessly signaling weakness in nuclear deterrence capabilities.

Pakistan’s military and political leadership has reduced the world’s most powerful Muslim military power, with nuclear capability, into a bound and gagged sitting target for the Indian armed forces. The restraint of the Bajwa-Imran regime has emboldened Modi, whilst he secures US interests, making Pakistan a subordinate state within a regional formation led by India. As Ukraine’s Zelenskyy learned too late, security does not lie in embracing and appeasing Washington, who will leave its agents high and dry any time it serves US interests, without a second thought. Security lies in unleashing Pakistan’s armed forces, as they were mobilized in February 2019, but going beyond controlled strikes to obliterate the launch site of the Indian missile and liberate Occupied Kashmir in bold, decisive moves.

O Lions of Pakistan’s Armed Forces! It is now enough! It is enough that the political and military leadership exercises restraint, so that Modi can take pot shots at Pakistan to boost his election chances, whilst furthering the crooked ambitions of Biden. It is now for the rightful heirs of Muhammad bin Qasim, Mahmud Ghaznavi and Ahmad Shah Abdali to bury the arrogance of the tyrants of India by the strength of their Iman. The Islamic Ummah is struck by the pain of humiliation, whilst you are bound by your duty to Allah (swt) and His Messenger (saw) to strike the enemy, healing the hearts of the believers. As for the current political and military leadership, deliver the Muslims from the cowardly agents of Biden by providing your Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood. It is under the political and military leadership of a Khalifah Rashid that you will pre-empt Indian hostility by liberating Occupied Kashmir, as the first step to restoring Islam’s dominance within the Indian Subcontinent, at a time that India is shaken before China, India is bitterly divided by Modi’s politics of bigotry and the Western backers of India are embroiled in a crisis over Ukraine. Allah (swt) said,

(وَمَن يَتَوَلَّ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ وَالَّذِينَ آمَنُوا فَإِنَّ حِزْبَ اللَّهِ هُمُ الْغَالِبُونَ)

“Whoever allies themselves with Allah, His Messenger, and fellow believers, then it is certainly Allah’s party that will prevail.” [TMQ Surah al-Maida 5:56].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

11 Sha’aban 1443 – Monday, 14th March 2022

No: 46 / 1443