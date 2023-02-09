Hennis-Plasschaert: Corruption in Iraq: “Systemic”

This was stated by the representative of the United Nations in Iraq. Yes, Hennis-Plasschaert; corruption in Iraq exists according to a system created by America since the first day of its occupation of Iraq. After it developed a constitution for it that regulates this corruption to create chaos and destruction in the country, which is the main goal of the occupation, in order to continue plundering its wealth, and to prevent it from working on the Ummah’s revival because Iraq represents a threat to the colonial existence, given its location, material and human resources, and intellectual depth. Here is the system of legalized corruption according to the constitution drawn up by America, with the political center that it brought in with its invasion of Iraq:

First: sectarianism: Iraq created sects and ethnicities each with their own reference, which leads to never uniting them on a political matter except with what America imposes, given the different visions of the references. What is worse than that is that it has drawn them on the ground to be blazing borders for fighting, conflict and destruction.

Second: quotas: which opened the door to the division of positions and jobs, reaching the level of the service employee, without regard to sufficiency, and setting percentages of the budget for the parties, which are plundered through ministers and managers, which officially and legally opened the door to theft and selling positions.

The most important aspects of this constitution included the political, economic and social aspects:

On the political level: sectarianism and quotas created a state of lack of unity, and a single political vision that expresses the unity of the country and its supreme interest. So, the side links took place with regional neighbouring countries, which increased the conflict due to the different interests between these countries.

On the economic level: the criminal America, because of its blockade and invasion of the country, destroyed the industrial and agricultural infrastructure, and after that it worked not to rebuild it again, especially the primary industrial and electricity projects. In addition to the major agricultural projects and the proposed dams, all of which led to weakness or absence local production and relying entirely on neighbouring countries to import electricity, foodstuffs and consumer goods. Rather, it opened the door wide for foreign companies, and oil companies as a whole, to invest without supervision. The financial return of the state became from oil revenues only, which goes mostly to thefts.

What remains, a small percentage of it goes to the imaginary reconstruction. The largest percentage of it goes to employing people as employees or giving compensation and aid, without caring about the agricultural or industrial aspects. This means that the state has to absorb large numbers of employees, which burdens it, and the result is a deficit in the balance of payments, and getting a debt from the International Monetary Fund, and this means controlling the economic policy of the state, its spending destinations, determining fuel prices, and determining the exchange value of the Iraqi dinar against the US dollar, and this is what we are witnessing now of the collapse of the value of the dinar, which is expected to reach 2000 dinars for one dollar!

As for the social level: The constitution and its declaration of adopting secularism, and its lack of respect for religious values by emphasizing personal and doctrinal freedom, has opened the door to atheism and many reprehensible acts. Aided in this by a group of sustainable education systems that America and the United Nations want to impose on Muslim countries by creating organizations in the country that declare and advocate for it, including homosexuality and domestic violence.

Yes, you spoke the truth and you are the liar, O Hennis-Plasschaert! It is an organized system, but you have to say that at the United Nations and admit that it came with the occupation, its system and its constitution that it imposed on the Ummah in Iraq, and in any country it enters to achieve its desired goals.

O Muslims: The aim of all these actions undertaken by America and the kafir West as a whole is:

1- Preventing the Islamic Ummah from restoring its pride and glory, and preventing the establishment of its state that will save humanity from the oppression and darkness of secularism and its capitalist democratic system.

2- Looting the goods of these countries for the benefit of capitalist companies, and perpetuating the crumbling system of injustice, which represents only a few numbers out of humanity.

O Muslims in Iraq: You and the entire Ummah must know that you have no choice but to revolt against the decadent values of secularism and its rotten capitalist democratic system that America represents in its worst form, to end injustice and make justice prevail by establishing Allah’s rule on earth, and supporting Allah and His Deen, and Allah is your supporter and He is with you.

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِنْ تَنْصُرُوا اللهَ يَنْصُرْكُمْ وَيُثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَكُمْ]

“O you who have believed, if you support Allāh, He will support you and plant firmly your feet” [Muhammad: 7]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Iraq

