When Will Muslim Women Find Someone Who Answers their Call?!

On Thursday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the death of 9 Palestinians, including an elderly woman, and the wounding of others by Jewish forces, after they stormed the city of Jenin and its camp.

A new massacre added to the series of massacres committed by the usurping Jewish entity against the blessed people of Palestine since the Ummah became dispersed and fragmented on the day the mother-guardian, the Khilafah (Caliphate) State was absent. In these massacres, the usurper Jews do not differentiate between a young man, woman or child. In this massacre, 9 were martyred, including Magda Obaid, 61, a mother of 6 girls and one boy. She was shot in the neck in her room in the center of Jenin camp while she was trying to watch what was happening outside the home after hearing the sound of gunshots. Martyr Magda is from the Hadera region in occupied Palestine in 1948, and came to live in the Jenin camp 25 years ago, coming from the neighboring town of Ya`bad. These are camps to which many have been displaced inside and outside Palestine, after the campaign of ethnic cleansing carried out by the Jews after they usurped Palestine, and lack the minimum conditions for a decent life.

All violations and scenes of killing and destruction are taking place under the eyes and ears of the whole world, whether those who sing about human rights, or those who cover themselves in the robe of Islam and defend it from the Ruwaibidah (ignorant) rulers, who are humiliated agents, who respond with feeble reactions of condemnation or denunciation.

O Muslims, O People of the Blessed Land of Palestine: The Jewish entity that is founded on killing, abuse, plundering of land, building settlements, annexations, Judaization, desecration of sanctities and falsification of history, cannot be deterred by denunciation, condemnation, resonating speeches, complaints to the Security Council, complacency and submissiveness as the Dayton authority does, but rather by uprooting it from its roots at the hands of a great army led by a Muslim ruler who fears Allah.

Only an army like the army of the Messenger of Allah (saw), in Medina, the army of al-Mu’tasim, and the army of al-Mansur bin Abi Amir who came out all in support of Muslim women, who cried out for the protective and brave rulers and believing soldiers who were protective of their Deen, their dignity, and their honour, will support that martyr and other Muslim women. When will you answer the call?! When will you apply this noble verse?!

[وَإِنِ اسْتَنْصَرُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ فَعَلَيْكُمُ النَّصْرُ]

“And if they seek help of you for the religion, then you must help” [Al-Anfal: 72].

8 Rajab 1444 – Monday 30th January 2023

