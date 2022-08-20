Gaza is Alone Amid Aggression, Conspiracy and Betrayal

The outcome of the aggression of the Jewish entity on the Gaza Strip during the past aggression was 45 martyrs and hundreds of wounded, including 15 children and 6 women.

Scenes of attacks, bombing, killing and destruction are repeated in the besieged Gaza Strip for more than 16 years, and the world watches this with terrible silence and betrayal from those near and far.

This attack comes in the midst of Western support, especially from America, and the conspiring and Arab negligence through its galloping towards normalization with the Jews in all its forms and fields, as well as the authority’s subordination with its security coordination and contentment with timid statements and begging (the intervention of) the United Nations and its Security Council.

The traitorous rulers, agents of the West and slaves of their chairs (seats of power), watch the victims, including women and children, who have no crime except that they are in Gaza without a protector, a guardian, or a leader who fears Allah in them. Rather, some of them pretend to fear for the victim and negotiate a “ceasefire” as if there is an equal struggle between two forces and not a brutal and unjust aggression against defenseless people.

O Muslim Armies: We will not stop or tire of calling you to support your sisters and sons in Palestine. Our hope of your response to the call of these bereaved mothers will not fade, so do not deafen your ears to the cries of oppression, sadness and fear that children, women and even men utter as they face this criminal beast alone; that feels immune from the punishment of your rulers and leaders, and increased your killing.

O Officers and Soldiers of the Armies: Allah (swt) says in His Noble Book:

[وَإِنِ اسْتَنصَرُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ فَعَلَيْكُمُ النَّصْرُ]

“And if they seek help of you for the religion, then you must help” [Al-Anfal: 72].

The blessed Al-Aqsa, Al-Quds, the women and children of Gaza and all of Palestine seek your help and cry out for the honour in you, so do not let them down and sacrifice their blood for the sake of the thrones of your rulers and puppet leaders.

Only Allah (swt) will help you, and only Allah (swt) will account you, will reward the kindness with goodness and punishment for wrongdoing. These (rulers and leaders) who betrayed Allah, His Messenger, Deen and Ummah will not benefit you or support you.

[إِن يَنصُرْكُمُ اللَّهُ فَلَا غَالِبَ لَكُم وَإِن يَخْذُلْكُمْ فَمَن ذَا الَّذِي يَنصُرُكُم مِّن بَعْدِهِ وَعَلَى اللَّهِ فَلْيَتَوَكَّلِ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ]

“If Allah should aid you, no one can overcome you; but if He should forsake you, who is there that can aid you after Him? And upon Allah let the believers rely” [Al-i-Imran: 160]

So, will you respond?

Women's Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

12 Muharram 1444 – Wednesday, 10th August 2022

(Translated)