FSB in Russia are Criminals in Power

The latest scandals involving the FSB have revealed the true criminal nature of this organization. We are talking about the investigation of opposition leader Navalny’s attempted murder by killers from the FSB, as well as the calculation of the routes of two other killers on Bellingcat Hristo Grozev. And it turned out that the travels of some of them in time and location coincide with the mysterious deaths of at least two Muslim public figures.

For example, Timur Kuashev – he was first abducted, and then found on August 1, 2014, dead with injection marks in Nalchik. This case was first loudly taken under special control by the Investigative Committee, and then shamefully closed. As it turned out, one of the “chemists”, Ivan Osipov, flew to Mineralnye Vody on July 22, 2014 and left them exactly on August 1, 2014, that is, on the day the body of Timur Kuashev was discovered.

On March 24, 2015, in the Dagestan Kaspiysk, a Lezghin social activist Ruslan Magomedragimov mysteriously died. According to the official conclusion – from heart failure, but his colleague Albert Esedov, based on the results of the autopsy, argued that Magomedragimov’s heart could not withstand external interference. And again it turns out that a few days earlier – on March 20, the same chemist Osipov landed in neighboring Vladikavkaz, who flies back to Moscow on March 24, when the poison could have already been injected, as it was applied to Navalny’s things almost a day before of how the signs of poisoning became apparent.

In addition, it is likely that this affected not only active Muslims, but also opposition politicians: Vladimir Kara-Murzu, poisoned, but rescued, and Nikita Isaev, who suddenly died on the train “from the heart”, after he began to actively criticize the current government.

It would be worth recalling another murder committed by Russian intelligence officers in England. We are talking about the murder of Alexander Litvinenko, a former lieutenant colonel of the Soviet and Russian state security, a former FSB officer. On November 1, 2006, Litvinenko suddenly fell ill, was hospitalized, and died three weeks later. The cause of death was poisoning with polonium-210, an extremely rare and difficult to detect radioactive substance used by the special services for contract killings, since after a short time this substance does not leave traces in the body.But this crime was only revenge for the fact that the former FSB officer made public the even larger crimes committed by the FSB in 1999 in order for this criminal organization to come to power and in order to justify the start of the second invasion of Russian troops into Chechnya. We are talking about a series of terrorist attacks committed by FSB militants against Russian citizens – about the explosions of residential buildings in Moscow and Volgodonsk in 1999. All this was done only in order to raise the authority of Putin, a former FSB officer, and bring him to power. In the city of Ryazan, FSB officers, while planting explosives in the basement of a residential building, were caught by the hands of local residents. Along with the police, the FSB officers presented their IDs to the call from the residents. Then the hype rose throughout the country and the leadership of the FSB and the Ministry of Internal Affairs began to lie inappropriately, more and more revealing the falsity of their excuses.

Several criminal cases were opened against Litvinenko, which led him to find himself in England and turned to the authorities for political asylum. Then he published a book entitled “The FSB is blowing up Russia”, where he detailed all the above and many other crimes of the FSB, calling for the elimination of this terrorist organization. For the disclosure of all these crimes, of which he was directly aware, he was killed.

Thus, the FSB is the real and most powerful, influential terrorist organization that has power over all state institutions and even the security forces. Moreover, now this criminal organization also influences the president, who, although he comes from the same gang, nevertheless, having placed its representatives in all key posts, himself lost power over it.

And what is the FSB doing in Russia? “Fighting terrorism”, mastering a multi-billion dollar budget and justifying bloated staff and limitless powers. Are there terrorists in Russia? It turns out that there are, and the “most dangerous” of them are members of the “international terrorist organization” Hizb ut Tahrir.

By the decision of the Supreme Court of Russia dated February 23, 2003, the Hizb ut Tahrir party was recognized as a terrorist organization. Since then, the members of this organization have been subjected to repressions in this country: they are imprisoned, tortured, humiliated, and beaten. Previously, from 2003 to 2013, they were mainly accused of extremism and imprisoned for 2-5 years, although there were cases when FSB officers planted weapons during a search: bullets, grenades, then, accusing them of being involved in a terrorist organization, or in an attempt at a violent coup d’état, they were imprisoned for terms of up to 8-9 years.

However, in the fall of 2013, amendments to the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation were adopted, and Article 205.5 “Participation in an organization recognized as terrorist” was introduced, according to which one could be imprisoned for up to 20 years, or for life.

Then the so-called Yarovaya package was adopted – an even tougher package of laws aimed primarily against Muslims, especially those calling for Islam, according to which immediately, at the very first case of arrest on charges of participation in a terrorist organization, the accused could be put in prison for life.

At the same time, those who have already been so unjustly convicted on false charges, while serving an illegal sentence in Russian prisons, are subjected to purposeful humiliation, insults, torture, and beatings. And also they are deprived of the opportunity to perform prayer, prayer rugs are taken away, the Quran is taken under the guise of checking it for extremism, although the FSB officers know what the Quran is, but still they have not issued it for years. At the same time, looking for, or rather, fabricating non-existent “violations” of the regime of detention in prison, they are locked up in punishment cells, in solitary confinement, more and more stringent conditions of detention.

The official media throw mud at these believers, calling them extremists, terrorists, sectarians, lost, criminals, bandits. And the party itself is called a terrorist and extremist organization, a criminal community.

However, it is generally known that in its entire history of existence, Hizb ut Tahrir has not committed a single terrorist act, and all of its members go to jail not for any crimes, but for participating in activities in this party, that is, for calling and spreading Islam.

All investigative actions against those accused of participation in Hizb ut Tahrir are carried out by the FSB. It was precisely to justify its existence, to receive cosmic amounts of funding, to obtain unlimited powers of the FSB, and sought to recognize Hizb ut Tahrir as a terrorist organization, because the signboard “fight against terrorism” gives the FSB all these benefits.

Written for the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir by

Shaikhetdin Abdullah