Jordan: Obituary of a Da’wah Carrier

The Virtuous Educator Sister Fathiyah Yusuf Ahmed Al-Sabatin

[Najah Al-Sabatin (Umm Moaz)]

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Jordan mourns the Da’wah carrier, the virtuous educator Sister Fathiyah Yusuf Ahmed Al-Sabatin [Najah Al-Sabatin (Umm Moaz)], who departed to the mercy of Allah (swt) at dawn of today, Wednesday 21/04/2021, after a life spent in the obedience to Allah and carrying the Dawah to resume the Islamic way of life by establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) state on the method of the Prophethood.

The virtuous sister was one of the free women carried the Dawah in the ranks of Hizb ut Tahrir and was steadfast on this despite the harm she suffered for its sake, as the regime in Jordan arrested her in 2018 despite her old age, against the background of her activity in carrying the dawah, but that restriction and arrest only increased her steadfastness and persistence in carrying the call for the sake of Allah.

She was the owner of a political mentality and an enlightened thought, so she worked to spread intellectual and political awareness in society, especially among women, through many seminars and intellectual and political activities, and she authored a number of books in this regard most notable: Concepts of the Islamic Revival, Explanation of Al-Takatul Al-Hizbi, Afghanistan the First Victim of Globalization… She continued steadfast to carry the Dawah until her soul ascended to its Lord.

We ask Allah almighty to bless her with His Vast Mercy and grant her entrance into His Wide Paradise and to reward her for us, Islam and Muslims the best reward.

To Allah belongs what He gave and to Allah what He took, and we say nothing but what satisfies Our Lord Almighty, Ina Lilah Wa Ina Ilaihi Raji’oon (To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return), and Laa Hawla Wa Laa Quwwata Il-la Bil-laah (there is no strength and no power except with Allah the Exalted).

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan

Press Release:

9 Ramadan 1442 – Wednesday, 21st April 2021

No: 1442 / 22

(Translated)